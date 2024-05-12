TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish archer Mete Gazoz becomes European champion
Gazoz defeats Slovenian Den Habjan Malavasic 6-0 in recurve men's final to become European champion.
Turkish archer Mete Gazoz becomes European champion
Gazoz was named the best men's recurve archer for 2023./ Photo: AA / Others
May 12, 2024

Turkish archer Mete Gazoz has won a gold medal in the men’s recurve category at the Essen 2024 European Outdoor Championships.

Gazoz defeated Slovenian Den Habjan Malavasic 6-0 in the final to become the European champion on Sunday.

Mete Gazoz, born in Istanbul in 1999, commenced his archery journey at a young age at the Istanbul Archery Youth and Sports Club.

'Best men's recurve archer'

At just 16, he debuted representing Türkiye at the 2015 European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Turkish athlete has previously won gold in the men's individual at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and gold in the men's individual recurve at the 2023 World Archery Championships.

The 25-year-old was also named the best men's recurve archer for 2023 by the World Archery Federation in its annual poll.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us