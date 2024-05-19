BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
South Korea plans to partially lift short-selling ban in June
South Korea in November prohibited short selling of stocks in the domestic market until June 2024, after it found illegal trading by two foreign firms.
South Korea plans to partially lift short-selling ban in June
"My personal ambition or plan, is to partially resume short-selling practices sometime in June," the governor of the Financial Supervisory Service said. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 19, 2024

South Korea's financial watchdog plans to partially lift a ban on stock short-selling sometime in June, Yonhap News has reported, citing Lee Bok-hyun, the head of the regulator.

South Korea in November prohibited short selling of stocks in the domestic market until June 2024, after it found illegal trading by two foreign firms. It has launched a special investigation to look into trading practices at other banks.

"My personal ambition or plan, is to partially resume short-selling practices sometime in June," Lee, the governor of the Financial Supervisory Service, told reporters on the sidelines of meetings with offshore investors in New York, Yonhap said.

RelatedNorth Korean hackers stole data from South Korea court computers: police
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us