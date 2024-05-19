WORLD
Over 2.5 million watch live stream of Akinci UAV's Iran SAR operation
Adverse weather conditions challenge search and rescue teams as Turkish Akinci UAV scans Iran's ground for signs of the President Raisi's crashed helicopter.
Akinci UAV Iran SAR Operation / Others
May 19, 2024

Following the tragic helicopter crash involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and several officials, various tracking apps have become a hub of activity as millions of people track the movements of the Turkish Akinci UAV.

Turkish Defence Ministry swiftly assigned the Akinci UAV, along with a Cougar-type helicopter equipped with high-level night vision capabilities to aid in search and rescue efforts.

The Akinci UAV is currently patrolling the skies over Iran, scanning for any signs of the downed helicopter.

Its mission has drawn global attention, with aviation enthusiasts and concerned citizens alike closely monitoring its circular flight patterns.

According to data from the Anadolu Agency, more than 2.5 million individuals are following the Akinci UAV, making it the most tracked aircraft in the world.

Helicopter incident

President Raisi had been using a helicopter to attend the opening ceremony of a dam on the Iran-Azerbaijan border earlier on Sunday where the helicopter experienced a hard landing during its return journey.

Iranian state television reported that President Raisi was on board, along with Minister of Foreign Affairs Hussein Amirabdollahian, East Azerbaijan State Governor Malik Rahmeti, and Tabriz Friday Imam Ali Hashim.

Despite adverse weather conditions, search and rescue teams are scrambling to locate the crash site and provide assistance. The Akinci UAV's real-time monitoring capabilities are proving invaluable in this critical operation.

SOURCE:AA
