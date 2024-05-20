TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM, Pakistani PM discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad
Hakan Fidan, during his two-day official visit to Pakistan, discusses bilateral relations and international developments with top Pakistani officials.
Turkish FM, Pakistani PM discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad
Türkiye and Pakistan have maintained close ties based on friendship and brotherhood since Pakistan's independence in 1947. / Photo: AA Archive
May 20, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior government officials.

In an X post, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Fidan had a meeting with Sharif in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Monday.

The Turkish minister also met Yousuf Raza Gilani, the chairman of Pakistan's Senate, the upper house of parliament.

After official talks, he met with Turkish businesspeople and institutional representatives at the country's embassy in Islamabad.

Earlier, Fidan discussed several issues with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar and held a joint news conference.

RelatedTurkish Land Forces commander receives Pakistan’s highest military award

Two-day official visit

Fidan arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and international developments.

Türkiye and Pakistan have maintained close ties based on friendship and brotherhood since Pakistan's independence in 1947.

The relations between the two countries have been institutionalised by establishing the High-Level Cooperation Council in 2009, later upgraded to the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), the foreign ministry said on its website.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us