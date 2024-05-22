CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Schools shut in India, Pakistan as temperatures soar to 47.4C
Decision comes as temperatures rise to alarming levels, posing significant risks to health and safety of students and educators alike in both South Asian countries.
Schools shut in India, Pakistan as temperatures soar to 47.4C
A boy waits while others bathe to cool off during a hot day at the Native Jetty Bridge area, in Karachi / Photo: Reuters
May 22, 2024

Authorities in several parts of India and Pakistan have announced the closure of schools amid intense heat waves.

The decision comes as temperatures soar to alarming levels, posing significant risks to the health and safety of students and educators alike.

India Meteorological Department said the Najafgarh area in the capital New Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 47.4C. Many other cities in the country have recorded temperatures well over 45C.

Amid the hot weather, authorities in New Delhi have asked schools in the capital to close for summer vacation with immediate effect.

Several other Indian states have also announced such closures given the extremely hot weather.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said that "heat wave to severe heat wave" conditions would most likely continue over the plains of northwestern India as well as heat wave conditions over north Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat State during the next several days.

"Heat waves expected"

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, told Anadolu that over the last few days, most of the northern parts of India have been witnessing heat wave conditions and severe hot weather is expected until the end of May.

"Many cities will see temperatures around 45C-46C in the coming days. The second half of May is considered the hottest in the season, so heat waves are expected," he said.

"Since this time, we haven’t seen any pre-monsoon thunderstorms during this period, so temperatures have remained high."

Pakistan sizzles at 43C

In Pakistan, the government announced that it will shut all public and private schools in the Punjab province for a week as a severe heat wave is expected to sweep most parts of the country over the coming days.

Schools will remain closed from May 25-31 to ensure students’ safety.

Pakistan is currently sizzling with temperatures between 38C and 43C, which are likely to soar to 46C in the coming week.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us