Authorities in several parts of India and Pakistan have announced the closure of schools amid intense heat waves.

The decision comes as temperatures soar to alarming levels, posing significant risks to the health and safety of students and educators alike.

India Meteorological Department said the Najafgarh area in the capital New Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 47.4C. Many other cities in the country have recorded temperatures well over 45C.

Amid the hot weather, authorities in New Delhi have asked schools in the capital to close for summer vacation with immediate effect.

Several other Indian states have also announced such closures given the extremely hot weather.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said that "heat wave to severe heat wave" conditions would most likely continue over the plains of northwestern India as well as heat wave conditions over north Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat State during the next several days.

"Heat waves expected"

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, told Anadolu that over the last few days, most of the northern parts of India have been witnessing heat wave conditions and severe hot weather is expected until the end of May.

"Many cities will see temperatures around 45C-46C in the coming days. The second half of May is considered the hottest in the season, so heat waves are expected," he said.

"Since this time, we haven’t seen any pre-monsoon thunderstorms during this period, so temperatures have remained high."

Pakistan sizzles at 43C

In Pakistan, the government announced that it will shut all public and private schools in the Punjab province for a week as a severe heat wave is expected to sweep most parts of the country over the coming days.

Schools will remain closed from May 25-31 to ensure students’ safety.

Pakistan is currently sizzling with temperatures between 38C and 43C, which are likely to soar to 46C in the coming week.