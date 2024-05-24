CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
More than 100 people killed by a landslide in Papua New Guinea
A catastrophic landslide struck Kaokalam village in Papua New Guinea's remote Enga province, causing loss of life and property.
More than 100 people killed by a landslide in Papua New Guinea
Dozens of local men and women scrambled over the piles of rock and soil, digging, crying out, listening for survivors or standing scanning the scene in disbelief. / Photo: AFP
May 24, 2024

A massive landslide has struck Papua New Guinea's highlands, local officials and aid groups said, with many feared dead.

The disaster hit in Kaokalam village, in Papua New Guinea's remote Enga province at around 3:00 am local time on Friday.

Provincial governor Peter Ipatas told AFP that a big landslide had caused "loss of life and property".

Images from the scene showed a vast bite of rock and soil cleaved off from a densely vegetated hill.

A long and wide scar of car-size boulders, felled trees and dirt stretched down toward the valley floor.

The remains of many corrugated tin shelters could be seen at the foot of a large landslide.

RelatedFresh floods kill 66 in Faryab, northern Afghanistan

Victim number unknown

Dozens of local men and women scrambled over the piles of rock and soil, digging, crying out, listening for survivors or standing scanning the scene in disbelief.

Some became instant rescuers, donning wellington boots, strapping on head torches, picking up machetes and long-handled axes to help clear the rubble.

As they moved around, children carried on their mother's backs could be heard crying.

"The landslide hit around three last night and it looks like more than 100 houses got buried. It is not yet known how many people were in those houses," Vincent Pyati, president of the local Community Development Association, told AFP.

"The number of victims is unknown."

Aid agencies, including the Papua New Guinea Red Cross and CARE, said they had received confirmation of the landslide but were working to find out more.

Sitting just south of the equator, the area gets frequent heavy rains.

This year has seen intense rainfall and flooding.

In March, at least 23 people were killed by a landslide in a nearby province.

The Australian government said it was "making enquiries with local authorities to determine whether any Australian have been affected."

"The Australian Government offers its sympathies to those affected by landslides in Papua New Guinea."

RelatedPapua New Guinea struck by deadly 6.9 magnitude earthquake
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us