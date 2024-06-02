WORLD
3 MIN READ
Zelenskyy engages global leaders in Singapore for Ukraine peace summit push
Amidst heightened tensions, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy collaborates with international counterparts in Singapore, aiming to bolster Kiev's defence and advance peace talks.
Zelenskyy mobilizes international leaders in Singapore for diplomatic push against Russia. / Photo: Reuters
June 2, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with heads of state and legislators in Singapore late on Saturday and early on Sunday, seeking security assistance and support for a peace summit after arriving for a surprise visit to the Shangri-La Dialogue.

On the social media platform X, Zelenskyy said he had met with Indonesia's president-elect, Prabowo Subianto; a delegation from the US Congress; and the president of Timor-Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta.

"It is very important for us to begin the process of establishing a just peace," Zelenskyy said.

"Russia does not want to end the war. Therefore, we must work together with the entire world to bring peace closer."

He said Ramos-Horta had agreed to attend the summit, scheduled for mid-June in Switzerland. At last year's Shangri-La Dialogue, Prabowo had proposed an Indonesian plan for ending the war in Ukraine.

Russia has not attended the security summit in Singapore since the war began in Ukraine in 2022.

West relaxes weapons to hit Russia

Zelenskyy and his defence minister, Rustem Umerov, will also meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday on the sidelines of the conference, a US defence official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

They will discuss the current battlefield situation in Ukraine and Austin will "underscore US commitment to ensuring Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself against ongoing Russian aggression," the official said.

Zelenskyy is also scheduled to speak at the security summit's final discussion session on Sunday on "Re-Imagining Solutions for Global Peace and Regional Stability."

Ukraine is facing a renewed assault from Russian forces, particularly around the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

The United States recently relaxed restrictions on the use of US-supplied weapons to strike targets in Russia, which experts say will help Ukraine blunt attacks before they gather momentum.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, organised by the London-based International Institute of Strategic Studies, ends on Sunday.

SOURCE:Reuters
