Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed China on Sunday for "working hard" to disrupt the upcoming Ukraine peace summit, which is scheduled to take place in Switzerland from June 15 to 16.

“China, unfortunately, is working hard today to prevent countries from coming to the peace sum mit,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

On Friday, Beijing said the Ukraine peace summit “falls short” of China's requirements and the international community’s expectations, which it said, makes it difficult for the country to attend.

Expressing that Kiev is “not positive” about Beijing's decision not to attend the summit, Zelenskyy said Ukraine has every right to propose peace initiatives on its own to end the more than two-year conflict.

"It is up to us to take the initiative, because we are aware of all the crises that Russia has brought to the Ukrainian territory through its war. With all due respect, neither China, Brazil, nor anyone else is fully aware of what Russia has brought to this war," he said.

The Russia-Ukraine war "will be longer" with China's support for Moscow, he alleged, adding that this is "bad for the whole world, including China itself, which says it respects territorial integrity and sovereignty, which are the main principles."

‘Diplomacy’

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said during his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue that his country proposes peace through diplomacy, which includes organising the Ukraine peace summit.

“Ukraine proposes peace through diplomacy – an inclusive and fair format, Global Peace Summit. And I invite your region, your leaders, and countries to join,” he said.

Expressing that the last few decades “have not been a time for diplomacy,” the president described the process leading up to the war in Ukraine as a "series of diplomatic failures and constant attempts to keep the world divided into spheres of influence".

“As a result – war. When unity was needed, the world was divided. When bold decisions were required, many were content with the status quo. And when preventive action was necessary to avoid the worst, the aggressor was somehow given time to prepare,” he added.

Ukraine “will not complain” and has found a way to restore diplomacy, he said, adding that most countries “truly desire and are capable of cooperation, at least as far as collective security is concerned".

The Ukrainian president underlined the formation of coalitions ranging from military to humanitarian ones, saying that such coalitions unite countries and bring them together through diplomacy.

“Diplomacy does work – when it truly aims to protect life,” Zelenskyy said, adding that a new security architecture for Ukraine is being developed based on bilateral security agreements with Kiev's partners.

“There are already 15 such agreements, and more will come. These agreements are comprehensive, covering everything from defense cooperation to political and economic interaction. Diplomacy restores the world’s habit of carrying out the terms of agreements in real life,” he said.

Russia rejects Zelenskyy's remarks

In response to Zelenskyy's speech, the Russian Embassy in Singapore posted a statement on Telegram, describing his participation in the Shangri-La Dialogue as having "left us with a feeling of indignation".

“His (Zelenskyy’s) speech in support of diplomacy was nothing else but a mockery of diplomacy. A vivid example is the so-called peace conference in Switzerland to be held in mid-June,” the statement said.

It claimed that Zelenskyy's participation in the conference is a "last resort" to persuade the Global South to attend the Ukraine peace summit, which it argued is intended to formulate and impose an ultimatum on Russia.

“Zelensky and his bosses from the US and EU failed to understand that ultimatums are not diplomacy and will not end the hostilities, inflicted by the arms support from NATO,” the statement said.

“But we hope that the thousands-years-old wisdom currently enshrined in ASEAN-led architecture, will prevail and help the ASEAN member states to make the right choice in support of a new emerging multilateral global order,” the Russian Embassy statement added.​​​​​​​