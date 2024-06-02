TÜRKİYE
Turkish amputee team protest Gaza massacres after 6-0 win over Israel
The Crescent and Stars, who refused to shake hands with their Israeli opponents, dedicate the win to the Palestinian people.
Turkish amputee team protest Gaza massacres after 6-0 win over Israel
The Crescent and Stars, who refused to shake hands with their Israeli opponents, dedicated the win to the Palestinian people.
June 2, 2024

The Turkish National Amputee Football Team has protested Israel’s brutal war on Gaza after a 6-0 win over the Israelis in a 2024 European championship match in France.

After leading 2-0 in the first half of the Group C tie, Türkiye picked up the dominating 6-0 victory at the final whistle at Camille Fournier Stadium in eastern France on Sunday.

The Crescent and Stars, who refused to shake hands with their Israeli opponents, dedicated the win to the Palestinian people.

At the end of the match, the players also assumed the position of Muslim prayer, in solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Gaza and in protest of Israel's ongoing massacres in Gaza.

Some eight months of a relentless Israeli offensive on Gaza has killed over 36,000 Palestinians – most of them women and children – and cut off supplies of food, water, and medicine, leaving much of the besieged enclave on the brink of famine.

Türkiye, the reigning European champions, will face Azerbaijan in their next group match Monday.

With 16 teams competing in the group stages, the top two from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
