Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Qatar, he has said on social media, to discuss the return of Ukrainian children from Russia and other issues.

Since July 2023, Qatar has helped bring back dozens of children taken to Russia and occupied territories during the more than two-year war, an issue that is highly sensitive in Ukraine.

"Qatar assists Ukraine in returning children abducted by Russia. We will discuss these efforts," Zelenskyy said on Wednesday, announcing talks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Zelenskyy said that Qatar had played an active role in organising an upcoming Ukraine summit in Switzerland, where Kiev hopes the return home of Ukrainian children will be a key agenda item.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova over the alleged illegal deportations.

The Kremlin, which has not been invited to the summit, has said it would be "absurd" to discuss the prospects of reaching a lasting peace in Ukraine without including Russia.

Zelenskyy also said he would discuss economic and security-related issues on his trip in Qatar.