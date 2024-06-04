WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kremlin: Swiss summit on Ukraine is waste of time without Russia
Russia says it is open to dialogue based on the "new realities" it has established on the ground amidst the dismissal of the Swiss-hosted summit without its participation.
Kremlin: Swiss summit on Ukraine is waste of time without Russia
Russia seeks dialogue based on "new realities" it's established on the ground, controlling 18 percent of Ukraine, as Kiev demands full Russian withdrawal for peace. / Photo: AFP Archive
June 4, 2024

The Kremlin said it was understandable that some countries were declining to take part in a Swiss-hosted peace summit on Ukraine this month because the gathering lacked clear goals and it was absurd to hold it without Russia.

Ukraine says more than 100 countries and organisations have agreed to attend the summit on June 15-16, to which Moscow has not been invited.

"This is a completely absurd activity, this is an idle pastime," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday. He said it was obvious the meeting was not geared towards results, and "that's why many countries don't want to waste time."

In a blow to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, China has said it will not take part - something Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin noted with satisfaction in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

He cited press reports saying Saudi Arabia would not go either, although the kingdom has not publicly announced its position on the summit. Peskov said that was a sovereign matter for Saudi Arabia.

RelatedZelenskyy engages global leaders in Singapore for Ukraine peace summit push

West have no ‘immunity’ for Russian strikes

The meeting is taking place at a crucial point in the third year of the war in Ukraine, where Russian forces have recorded a series of gradual gains since February.

In recent weeks a number of NATO countries have said they will allow Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia with weapons they have supplied to Kiev, something that President Vladimir Putin has warned could escalate the war into a global conflict.

Kremlin said western army instructors who train Ukrainian soldiers would have no "immunity" from Russian strikes.

"Any instructors who are engaged in training the Ukrainian regime do not have any immunity," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia says it is open to dialogue on the basis of the "new realities" it has created on the ground, where its forces control about 18 percent of Ukraine.

Kiev says peace can only be based on a full withdrawal of all Russian forces and the restoration of its territorial integrity.

RelatedUkraine welcomes US, Germany move to allow weapons to strike inside Russia
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us