US President Joe Biden has made an impassioned call for the defence of freedom and democracy at the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, urging Western powers to stay the course with Ukraine and not surrender to Russia.

At a joint ceremony with French President Emmanuel Macron and US veterans at the Normandy American Cemetery on Thursday, Biden said it was "simply unthinkable" to surrender to Russian aggression and he promised no let-up in support of Ukraine.

He urged Western and NATO allies to recapture the spirit of D-Day and work together at a time when he said democracy was "under greater threat" than at any time since the end of World War Two.

"Isolationism was not the answer 80 years ago and is not the answer today," Biden said in his speech.

Last major ceremony

On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 Allied soldiers invaded France by sea and air to drive out the forces of Nazi Germany, coming ashore at five beaches codenamed Omaha, Juno, Sword, Utah and Gold or dropping from the sky.

With the numbers of veterans, many aged 100 or more, fast dwindling, this is likely to be the last major ceremony in Normandy honouring them in their presence.

Biden said it was the highest honour to salute the assembled US veterans, turning away from the podium to tell them: "God love ya."

"The men who fought here became heroes," he said. "They knew beyond any doubt there are things that are worth fighting and dying for."

With war raging in Ukraine on Europe's borders, the anniversary of this turning point in World War Two carries special resonance.

It takes place in a year of many elections, including for the European Parliament this week and in the US in November.

Speaking at a British ceremony in Ver-sur-Mer earlier on Thursday, Britain's King Charles, in full military uniform, also urged greater international collaboration to fight for peace.

"We recall the lesson that comes to us again and again across the decades: free nations must stand together to oppose tyranny," said Charles, who spoke in both French and English.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and many others will also take part in the day of tributes.

But Russia, which attacked Ukraine in 2022, touching off Europe's biggest armed conflict since World War Two, was not invited.