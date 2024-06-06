TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Mirziyoyev sign historic deal to fortify their nations' ties
President of Türkiye and Uzbekistan hail their "successful" and "meaningful" talks in Ankara and commit to bolster their ties in energy, trade, defence and other sectors.
President Erdoğan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev pledge stronger Turkish-Uzbek ties at a joint press conference in Ankara, Türkiye. / Photo: AA
June 6, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held talks with visiting Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Ankara, with both sides hailing their nations' ties and vowing to further deepen cooperation in multiple sectors.

"I believe that this important visit, which has great meaning for us, will further strengthen our cooperation," Erdogan said at a joint news conference with Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Thursday.

Erdogan said he was very pleased with Mirziyoyev and his delegation for a third meeting of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

"Today's meeting was successful," said Erdogan, adding that they discussed steps to further deepen the partnership.

The pair discussed concrete steps to take in trade, agriculture, transportation, energy, culture, education and the defence industry, he said, and signed agreements as part of the Council meeting, which will diversify the cooperation between the two countries.

"We are pleased that Turkish investments in Uzbekistan are increasing day by day. We will continue to encourage our business people to increase their investments in Uzbekistan and establish ties that will strengthen our partnership,” he said.

He expressed hope to reach the $5 billion trade volume target as soon as possible.

Erdogan praised Mirziyoyev's effort to draw a "different horizon" for his country with the Third Renaissance Project.

"He (Mirziyoyev) carried Uzbekistan to enviable points with the economic reforms he implemented in a wide range of fields, from energy to agriculture. I wholeheartedly congratulate my brother, who made Uzbekistan a prominent power in a short time," he said.

Erdogan also presented the Order of State medal to Mirziyoyev for his unique contributions to the Türkiye-Uzbekistan brotherhood.

Türkiye, Uzbekistan sign historic document

Mirziyoyev said they signed a historic document on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Noting that Erdogan's interest and affection for Uzbekistan has increased over the years, Mirziyoyev said the meeting was "very meaningful" and they built "new and stronger bridges for cooperation."

"In recent years, Türkiye has had a large population and reputation not only in its own region and the Islamic world but all over the world. It has become a rapidly developing country in all areas," he said.

Stressing that Türkiye was a reliable partner that first recognised and supported the independence of Uzbekistan, Mirziyoyev said that although Türkiye is far from his country, they have a common language, religion and traditions that bind "brotherly peoples" together.

In 1991, Türkiye was the first country to recognise the newly independent Uzbekistan, and diplomatic relations were established in 1992.

Ankara attaches great importance to the improvement of cooperation with the Turkic Republic of Uzbekistan in all fields and wishes to further develop its relations, benefiting from the close ties.

