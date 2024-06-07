Sudanese and international organisations and institutions have condemned the killing of over 100 civilians in the village of Wad al Noora in Sudan's Gezira state allegedly by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] and called for an immediate investigation and accountability for those responsible.

Earlier on Thursday, Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council accused RSF of committing a massacre in the village, killing "a large number of innocents," while the RSF said they attacked three camps housing elements of the army and intelligence personnel.

Madani Resistance Committee, a local pro-democracy activists group, put the toll at "more than 104".

Clementine Nkweta Salami, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, said in a statement: "I am shocked by reports of violent attacks and a high number of casualties in the village of Wad al Noora in al Jazirah [Gezira] State on 5 June 2024."

"While the UN does not yet have the full details and facts of yesterday's events, there are credible reports of heavy gunfire and the use of explosive weapons in populated civilian areas," she added.

Salami called for "a thorough investigation into the circumstances and facts of what happened in Wad Al-Noora and for those responsible for crimes to be held accountable."

She noted that the RSF had publicly confirmed that their elements were involved in ground operations in this area on June 5.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health, in a statement, decried the "heinous crime" by the RSF.

The ministry strongly condemned "the genocide against citizens, especially in areas where it is difficult to provide health services even by international and UN organisations, especially for the wounded and those with chronic diseases."

Condemnations against RSF

The governor of Sudan's Darfur province, Minni Arko Minawi, in a Facebook post blamed RSF for the massacre, saying the number of casualties exceeded 150.

"What does the world expect from these militias [Rapid Support Forces]? And what do supporting countries hope for? And why is the United Nations silent in the face of these crimes committed by countries that are members of it?" Minawi said.

The Coordination of Civil Democratic Forces [Taqaddum], led by former prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, also condemned "the violations of the Rapid Support Forces against civilians in Gezira villages."

"We were shocked by the massacre that occurred in Wad Al-Noora village, which claimed the lives of more than 100 civilians," Taqaddum spokesperson Bakri Al-Jack said in a statement.

The Sudanese rights group Emergency Lawyers said "RSF's attack" is a painful example of gross human rights violations.

The UN also condemned the massacre, calling on all parties to the war in Sudan to refrain from attacks that harm civilians.

Since the war began in mid-April 2023 and spread across most of Sudan's states, Sudan's main army has maintained control in the northern and eastern states, while the RSF has been active in the western and southern states.

Efforts to end the conflict through talks in Jeddah mediated by Saudi Arabia and the US, a peace initiative led by neighbouring countries under Egypt's leadership, the efforts of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in East Africa and discussions in Bahrain's capital Manama have all failed to yield results.