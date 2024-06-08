Thousands of people participated in demonstrations held in various cities across Germany against the far-right and racism.

In the capital Berlin, thousands of people gathered on Saturday to protest far-right extremism and racism.

The demonstration with the slogan “Stop the far-right, defend democracy” was organised by an initiative comprising many civil society organisations and groups.

Banners in the protest were bearing slogans such as "I reject AfD" (far-right Alternative for Germany party) "Prioritise human rights over far-right ideologies," "Against far-right extremism," and "Diversity."

Protests against far-right extremism and racism also took place in Munich, Dresden, Leipzig, and Cologne.

AfD expelled from European Parliament group

Demonstrations come weeks after all nine members of the German far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) were expelled from the right-wing Identity and Democracy (ID) group in the European Parliament.

The decision came after comments by Maximilian Krah, the AfD’s lead candidate in the June 6-9 elections, who said the members of the Nazi paramilitary SS force were “not all criminals.”

In a brief press release, the far-right pan-European group said: "The ID group no longer wants to be associated with the incidents surrounding Maximilian Krah, the leader of the AfD list for the European elections."

The ID grouping is the sixth largest in the European Parliament.