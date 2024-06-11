WORLD
Indian police probe Kashmir attack that killed Hindu pilgrims
Officials confirm that at least nine people were killed and 33 injured when a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims plunged into a deep gorge after a suspected militant attack.
The attack caused the vehicle to fall into a deep gorge on Sunday in Jammu province’s Reasi district.  / Photo: Reuters
June 11, 2024

India is investigating an attack in which suspected militants fired at a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims in India-administered Kashmir, killing nine and injuring 33, officials have said.

The attack caused the vehicle to fall into a deep gorge on Sunday in Jammu province’s Reasi district. The bus was carrying pilgrims to the base camp of the famed Hindu temple Mata Vaishno Devi.

A team from the National Investigation Agency immediately reached the site of the attack, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. Security forces also were trying to track down those suspected to be responsible.

Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha of the India-administered Kashmir announced compensation of $11,975 each for families of those killed, as well as nearly $600 to those who were injured.

Federal Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was in touch with Sinha and the local administration was providing speedy medical attention.

“The culprits of this dastardly attack will not be spared and will face the wrath of the law,” he posted on social media platform X.

A police officer said some of the victims had gunshot wounds and blamed the attack on militants. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which left 33 others injured.

While nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, both claim the territory in its entirety. New Delhi insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored. Pakistan denies the charge and describes the insurgency as rightful rebellion of Kashmiri people against India.

Tens of thousands of civilians, militants and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

RelatedMultiple fatalities as bus crashes into gorge in India-administered Kashmir
SOURCE:AP
