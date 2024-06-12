WORLD
3 MIN READ
'We fool ourselves & pretend': Gaza residents forced to use polluted water
According to UNICEF, children and their families in Gaza are using water from unsafe sources that are highly contaminated.
'We fool ourselves & pretend': Gaza residents forced to use polluted water
Children in Gaza walk long distances to line up at makeshift water collection points. / Photo: AA
June 12, 2024

It is not only the ever-present danger from Israeli bombardment or ground fighting that makes life a trial for Gaza's Palestinian civilians. It is also the sheer daily slog to find bare necessities such as water, to drink or cook or wash with.

For the Shenbary family, that can be a walk of 90 minutes, jerry cans at the ready, hoping to find a makeshift distribution point among the mounds of grey, dusty rubble of the Jabalia urban refugee camp in northern Gaza.

"Now that Jabalia has all been bulldozed, all the wells are bulldozed with it. There's not a single water well left," the family father Ahmed Al Shenbary said last Saturday. "Water is a big tragedy in Jabalia."

Israel's offensive has not only killed more than 37,000 people but created a humanitarian crisis with shortages of food, fuel and medicine as well as water in a territory whose housing and infrastructure is now little more than rubble.

"Children and their families are having to use water from unsafe sources that are highly salinated or polluted," said Catherine Russell, executive director of the UN Children's Fund UNICEF.

RelatedIsraeli forces thrust deep into northern Gaza, raze parts of Jabalia camp

'Deprivation and disease'

"Without safe water, many more children will die from deprivation and disease in the coming days."

People have dug wells in bleak areas near the sea where the bombing has pushed them, or rely on salty tap water from Gaza's only aquifer, now contaminated with seawater and sewage.

Children walk long distances to line up at makeshift water collection points. Often not strong enough to carry the filled containers, they drag them home on wooden boards.

"As you see, we bathe our children in a small basin. It's water from washing dishes, not clean water, because of the water shortages," said Ahmed's wife Fatima.

She bathes her son on the floor in the concrete shell of a wrecked school that now passes for their latest home after several forced relocations.

"We have hepatitis, which causes yellowing of the eyes," she said. "We also have intestinal infections not just me but the whole school. Even 'filtered water' isn't filtered. We fool ourselves and pretend."

RelatedPalestinians back in Gaza's war-ravaged Jabalia 'shocked' by destruction
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us