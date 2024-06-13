WORLD
2 MIN READ
Canada confronts Israel over Islamophobic misinformation campaign
Global Affairs investigating claims of Israeli state branch hiring private firm to influence public opinion in Canada regarding Gaza conflict, according Toronto Star.
Canada confronts Israel over Islamophobic misinformation campaign
Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s anti-Islamophobia official, calls the allegations "extremely disturbing" and urges government action to prevent minority vilification and protect social cohesion.  / Photo: Reuters
June 13, 2024

The Canadian government contacted Israel because of a "coordinated" and "Islamophobic" misinformation campaign that targeted Canadians online amid the crisis in Gaza, according to a recent report.

The Toronto Star said Canada disclosed the concerns after the Haaretz newspaper in Israel alleged that a state branch in that country hired a private firm to influence public opinion in Canada and the US concerning Israel’s conduct during the Gaza crisis.

James Emmanuel Wanki, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, told the Toronto Star that the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) that monitors foreign state-sponsored misinformation is investigating the allegations and has corroborated some aspects of the claims.

"Global Affairs is concerned by reports of a divisive, coordinated, Islamophobic, and inauthentic information campaign targeting Canadians on social media platforms," a statement by Wanki noted, adding that Canada has conveyed its "concerns over these allegations directly to the Government of Israel."

The report said the Israeli Embassy in Ottawa did not respond to the Toronto Star's request to comment.

Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s anti-Islamophobia official, described the allegations as "extremely disturbing," emphasising the importance of the federal government addressing the issues to prevent the vilification and marginalisation of any minority group in Canada, which she told the Toronto Star undermines social cohesion.

RelatedHow a Canada-based Zionist charity funds illegal settlements in West Bank
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us