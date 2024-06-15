Sudanese paramilitary forces are using the Central African Republic as a "supply chain," including for recruitment of fighters, according to a report by UN experts, who are concerned about a "spillover effect".

"The spillover effect of the conflict in the Sudan has significantly affected the situation in the Central African Republic," said the expert committee on Friday, formed by the UN Security Council to monitor sanctions on Central Africa.

They highlighted, in particular, the humanitarian situation, as the country sees an influx of millions of Sudanese refugees, as well as incursions by the two warring Sudanese parties — plus air raids by the Sudanese army in and around the Umm Dafog border post, where the RSF is present.

This "continues to constitute a security threat to civilians and an impediment to humanitarian activities in the area," the experts said.

They insist the paramilitaries are also using the Am Dafok area in the Central African Republic on the border "as a key logistical hub."

Calls to counteract

Because the RSF can "move between the two countries easily through a long-standing network", they have been able to recruit "from among armed groups in the Central African Republic."

"Opposition armed groups from the Central African Republic have been reported to have actively recruited for and sent members of their own groups to fight in the Sudan under RSF," the experts said.

They noted, in particular, fighters in Sudan since as early as August 2023 from the Central African rebel group Popular Front for the Rebirth of Central Africa (FPRC).

The experts said they are aware that this armed group and others "are still able to cross between the Sudan and the Central African Republic at will and use Sudanese territory to launch attacks."

The experts thus called on Central African authorities to "counteract the surge in arms trafficking from neighbouring countries, particularly given the current conflict situation in the Sudan."

They also asked the leaders to combat "the infiltration of foreign fighters into the Central African Republic, which poses a significant long-term threat to the region."

Sudan's hell

Central African Republic is one of the main destinations where over 2 million Sudanese fled beyond their border, along with Chad, Egypt and Ethiopia.

Sudan has been ravaged by war since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the main army, led by military chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and RSF, commanded by Burhan's former deputy Hamdan Dagalo.

Since then, over 10 million people have fled their homes, according to the UN.

According to estimates, around 15,000 people have been killed in the war so far.

Starvation is also a growing threat in Sudan, with about 18 million people suffering from hunger and 3.8 million children acutely malnourished, according to UN agencies.

The conflict has seen many ups and downs since last year.

Many rounds of negotiations have been held — mostly mediated by Saudi Arabia and the US — but failed to yield any results or cessation of hostilities.