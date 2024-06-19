WORLD
Russia signs 'strategic partnership treaty' with North Korea
The Kremlin says the 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty' would replace previous bilateral documents and declarations signed in 1961, 2000 and 2001.
The Russian leader arrived in North Korea early on Wednesday, Russian news agencies say.. / Photo: Reuters
June 19, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a "strategic partnership treaty" following their talks in Pyongyang, Russian state media reported.

Putin signalled earlier on Wednesday that the two nations had prepared a document that would "form the basis" of their relations for years to come but did not provide any detail.

"Russia and North Korea have signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty," the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a correspondent.

The Kremlin said the treaty would replace previous bilateral documents and declarations signed in 1961, 2000 and 2001.

Earlier, Kim said relations with Russia had reached a new high point, and that Putin's visit would strengthen their countries' "ardent friendship".

Growing exchanges

Putin also said in his published remarks that Russia and North Korea will develop trade and payment systems “that are not controlled by the West”.

Moscow and Pyongyang's ties have sparked concern in the West, which believes Russia has been procuring and using North Korean weaponry to wage its military offensive in Ukraine.

Military, economic and other exchanges between the two countries have sharply increased since Kim visited the Russian Far East in September for a meeting with Putin, their first since 2019.

North Korea has been under heavy UN Security Council economic sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile programs, while Russia is also grappling with sanctions by the United States and its Western partners over its aggression in Ukraine.

US and South Korean officials have accused the North of providing Russia with artillery, missiles and other military equipment to help prolong its war in Ukraine, possibly in return for key military technologies and aid.

Both Pyongyang and Moscow have denied accusations about North Korean weapons transfers, which would violate multiple UN Security Council sanctions Russia previously endorsed.

SOURCE:AP
