Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led yoga exercises on the bank of a lake in the disputed Indian-administered Kashmir, drawing criticism from various political leaders for "disregarding" the rights of employees who they say were forced to attend the event.

After winning a third term in office early this month, he chose Kashmir for the event early Friday morning, where an anti-India insurgency has been raging for the past 34 years.

The event however drew flak from many political leaders in Kashmir, with one recently elected Member of Parliament from Kashmir describing the behaviour of administration as unacceptable.

"Reports and videos surfaced showing employees forced into walking barefoot in an event organised for Prime Minister. The way this administration has treated the employees shows its disregard for respect and basic rights of the employees. And this behaviour is unacceptable." Ruhullah Mehdi posted on X.

A former chief minister of Kashmir alleged that employees were forced to attend the event and threatened to choose between a job or attending the event

"An occasion for celebration has become one that fills people with dread. A day before International Yoga Day all govt employees along with school children have been ordered to show up at different venues at ungodly hours. Even pregnant employees have not been spared. A pregnant employee was threatened to choose between her job or being present at the event." Mehbooba Mufti posted on X.

Related Indian-administered Kashmir shuts down to protest Modi visit

'Scrapping autonomy'

The Indian premier was supposed to exercise on the banks of Dal Lake, which had been secured by several layers of police, paramilitary soldiers and navy commandos, in the capital Srinagar but rains forced the event to be held at the nearby International Conference Centre.

During a brief speech hailing the benefits of yoga, an ancient Indian wellness practice popular globally, he said Kashmir as a tourism destination could also attract yoga enthusiasts.

On his arrival last evening, Modi said preparations for the assembly elections in the region ruled directly by New Delhi through a Lt. Governor since Aug. 5, 2019, have started.

“The day will come soon when Jammu and Kashmir will shape its future as a state once again,” he said.

While scrapping its autonomy, the Modi-led Hindu nationalist government had downgraded the region into two federally ruled territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Both territories are without a legislature of their own elected representatives now.