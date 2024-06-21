WORLD
Ukraine may use long-range US missiles at Russia in self-defence: Pentagon
The Pentagon says that Washington has greenlit the use of longer-range missiles provided by the US to Kiev, if Ukraine is acting in self-defence against Russia.
“We’ve explained Ukraine can and does have the right to fire back to defend themselves," Ryder tells reporters. / Photo: AP Archive
June 21, 2024

Ukraine's military is allowed to use longer-range missiles provided by the US to strike targets inside Russia across more than just the front lines near Kharkiv if Kiev is acting in self-defence, the Pentagon said.

President Joe Biden initially loosened the restrictions on how Ukraine could use US-provided munitions to give it another option to better defend the eastern city of Kharkiv from a relentless barrage of Russian missiles.

Since the beginning of Russia's 2022 military campaign, the US had maintained a policy of not allowing Ukraine to use the weapons it provided to hit targets inside Russia for fear of further escalating the war.

Russia has been firing on Ukrainian targets from inside its border, treating its area as a "safe zone," said Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary.

"As we see those forces conducting those types of operations from across the border, we’ve explained Ukraine can and does have the right to fire back to defend themselves," Ryder told reporters Thursday.

Air defence

The White House also announced on Thursday that it is rushing delivery of air defence interceptor missiles to Ukraine by redirecting shipments planned for other allied nations, as Washington scrambles to counter increased Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The US was already sending Ukraine a consistent stream of interceptors for its air defence systems, including for the Patriot missile batteries and the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS.

National security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that more was urgently needed as Russia’s military has accelerated missile and drone attacks against cities and infrastructure centres ahead of this winter. The rushed shipments are expected to include hundreds of Patriot missiles.

