Turkish Airlines retains title of Europe's Best Airline for 9th time
The carrier also received awards of the best business class catering and best airline in Southern Europe, at the 2024 World Airline Awards.
The awards, known as the “Oscars of the Aviation Industry,” were announced at an event held in London on Monday. / Photo: AA Archive
June 24, 2024

National flag carrier Turkish Airlines has retained its title of "the Best Airline in Europe" for the ninth time, thanks to an award by air transport rating agency Skytrax.

The carrier also received awards of the best business class catering and best airline in Southern Europe, at the 2024 World Airline Awards.

The awards, known as the “Oscars of the Aviation Industry,” were announced at an event held in London on Monday.

"These awards highlights the carrier’s exceptional service quality across its extensive network, underscoring the airline's dedication to providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience for its passengers," Turkish Airlines said in a statement.

Established in 1933 Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 458 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 347 worldwide destinations -- 293 international and 53 domestic -- in 130 countries.

At the awards, Qatar Airways was named the World’s Best Airline, winning the prestigious Airline of the Year 2024 title.

Losing its top spot, Singapore Airlines was ranked second in the world for this year. Emirates placed third, ANA All Nippon Airways fourth, and Cathay Pacific fifth, out of more than 350 airlines included in the survey results.

