WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye beat Czechia to take Crescent Stars to Euro knockout stage
Coach hails Hakan Calhanoglu as complete player after a rocket of a goal helps his side beat Czechia 2-1, firing them into knockout stages of Euros for the first time in 16 years.
Türkiye beat Czechia to take Crescent Stars to Euro knockout stage
Cenk Tosun celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F football match against Czechia. / Photo: AFP
June 26, 2024

Türkiye have held off a spirited comeback from Czechia and scored a late winner to seal a 2-1 triumph that confirmed second place in Euro 2024 Group F and booked a last-16 clash with Austria.

The Czechs needed a win on Wednesday to stand any chance of advancing but the 20th-minute dismissal of attacking midfielder Antonin Barak put a major dent in their plans.

Türkiye captain Hakan Calhanoglu's 51st-minute strike made matters even worse, but Tomas Soucek's equaliser 16 minutes later offered the Czechs hope.

Türkiye, however, secured victory with a stoppage-time strike from Cenk Tosun.

"This is just the start," Tosun said.

"I'm delighted with my goal. We spoke about it beforehand, how this is exactly the time for it."

The Crescent Stars will face Austria on Tuesday in Leipzig.

TRT World'sLance Santos has more from Hamburg, Germany.

Tough competition

Türkiye have played in six European tournaments so far: 1996, 2000, 2008, 2016, 2020, and currently playing 2024.

The Crescent Stars' best performance was in 2008 after reaching the semi-finals.

Türkiye also qualified for the FIFA World Cup three times, in 1950, 1954 and 2002.

Their biggest achievement so far was securing the bronze medal in the 2002 FIFA World Cup after losing 1-0 to powerhouse and eventual World Cup winner Brazil in the semi-finals but beating South Korea 3-2 to secure the third place.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us