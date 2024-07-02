BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkish exports to SCO countries increased by 85% in last 5 years
Türkiye's exports to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation members in 2023 totaled $26.1B.
Türkiye’s imports from SCO member countries also reached $106.3 billion last year, around double the $55.6 billion total in 2019./ Photo: AA Archive
July 2, 2024

Turkish exports to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries have skyrocketed 85 percent over the last five years from a value of $14.1 billion in 2019 to nearly $26.1 billion in 2023.

The share of these countries in Türkiye's overall exports last year was 10 percent.

Türkiye’s imports from SCO member countries also reached $106.3 billion last year, around double the $55.6 billion total in 2019.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following his visits last year to Kazakhstan to attend the 10th Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States and Uzbekistan to attend the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation, will also attend the SCO heads of state summit in Kazakhstan this week.

Transportation, infrastructure projects

In addition to energy agreements made by the SCO member states, which control a significant portion of the world's natural gas reserves, the benefits of transportation and infrastructure projects connecting the countries are also noteworthy.

In this context, Türkiye is taking part in China's Belt and Road Initiative project.

In addition, an agreement on a China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, which is planned to be built under the initiative, was signed last month.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
