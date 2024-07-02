TÜRKİYE
No state in region can feel safe until Israeli aggression stops — Erdogan
Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging border fire since the eruption of the Gaza war in October, but recent escalation has fueled concern of a bigger confrontation.
July 2, 2024

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed concern about Israel's increasing rhetoric and attacks on Lebanon, particularly regarding the future of the region.

"No state in our region, including Türkiye, can feel safe as long as Israeli aggression under [Israel's Prime Minister] Netanyahu's administration is not stopped," Erdogan said on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting in Ankara.

Against separatist intentions

On Türkiye's foreign policy, Erdogan said: "We believe it is beneficial to open clenched fists in foreign policy. We will not hesitate to meet with whoever is necessary for this purpose."

He said Türkiye will continue to ensure the security of "our country and our people" as long as there are "bloodthirsty groups" in Syria with their guns pointed towards it.

"We have no eye on anyone's land, nor do we have any eye on anyone's sovereignty," he said, adding that Türkiye is solely defending and will continue to defend its homeland against separatist intentions.

"Türkiye is not and will not be a state that abandons its friends," Erdogan said.

"We know well who wrote the game crafted with the remnants of the separatist terrorist organisation. Neither we, nor our nation, nor our Syrian brothers will fall into this insidious trap."

RelatedNo reason not to forge ties between Türkiye, Syria — President Erdogan

Violence against Syrian refugees on social media

Erdogan stressed that 670,000 people have returned to settlements in northern Syria that were cleared of terrorism by Türkiye, and another 1 million people are expected to return when projects are completed.

Commenting on violence and negative social media trends after a crime by a Syrian national in the city of Kayseri on Sunday, Erdogan said Türkiye "will resolve the issue of refugees not based on prejudices or fears, but with rational, conscientious framework based on realities of the country and economy."

"Public order is a red line for our state. Regardless of the excuse, we will not tolerate this line being crossed or violated," he said.

"Just as we know how to break the dirty hands reaching for our flag, we also know how to break the hands reaching out to the innocent people who have taken refuge in our country," the Turkish president said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
