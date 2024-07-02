TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye see off Austria to reach Euro 2024 quarter-finals
Merih Demiral scores twice for the Crescent Stars to lead them in their 2-1 win against Austria and setting up a clash against powerhouse the Netherlands.
Türkiye see off Austria to reach Euro 2024 quarter-finals
Merih Demiral celebrates scoring their second goal with Baris Alper Yilmaz / Photo: Reuters
July 2, 2024

Merih Demiral has scored twice to send Türkiye into the European Championship quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over Austria.

Demiral opened the scoring on Tuesday after less than a minute and netted again in the second half to set up a clash against the Netherlands in Berlin on Saturday.

Tuesday's game got off to a ferocious start. Both teams had chances inside the first 30 seconds, and Demiral scored inside the first minute after the Austrian defence failed to deal with a corner.

UEFA clocked the goal at 57 seconds, making it the second-fastest ever at the Euros. Albania scored after 23 seconds against Italy in the group stage.

Arda Guler delivered a perfect corner for Demiral to head in his second goal in the 59th.

Michael Gregoritsch was left free at the back post for Austria's response after another corner in the 66th, but neither team could add any more despite a flurry of chances in the rain.

The Netherlands earlier defeated Romania 3-0 to progress.

No captains

Both teams were without their captains.

Türkiye's Hakan Calhanoglu was suspended due to his yellow card from previous game, and Austria's David Alaba, arguably the country's best player, is still recovering from a knee injury that kept him from playing in the tournament.

Alaba was there to support the side as it surprisingly topped a group with France and the Netherlands, and he shared a warm embrace with Guler, his Real Madrid teammate, before kickoff.

Türkiye have played in six European tournaments so far: 1996, 2000, 2008, 2016, 2020, and currently playing 2024.

The Crescent Stars' best performance was in 2008 after reaching the semi-finals.

Türkiye also qualified for the FIFA World Cup three times, in 1950, 1954 and 2002.

Their biggest achievement so far was securing the bronze medal in the 2002 FIFA World Cup after losing 1-0 to powerhouse and eventual World Cup winner Brazil in the semi-finals but beating South Korea 3-2 to secure the third place.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us