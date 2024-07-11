TÜRKİYE
Erdogan slams Biden over Ukraine, Gaza at NATO summit
Turkish President Erdogan warns of dangerous Western approaches to Ukraine and Gaza conflicts, urges dialogue over military action.
Erdogan criticised Western strategies in Ukraine and Gaza in Nato summit. / Photo: AA / Others
July 11, 2024

As US President Joe Biden seeks international support for Ukraine amid Russian advances and tempers criticism of his support for Israel in its ongoing war on Gaza, he faces dissent from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In exclusive written responses shared with Newsweek, Erdogan, in Washington, DC, for the annual NATO summit, criticised Western strategies in Ukraine and Gaza.

Erdogan argued that Western powers were taking potentially dangerous approaches to both conflicts, which he warned could escalate into larger regional confrontations.

RelatedNATO members 'cannot turn a blind eye' to Gaza: Türkiye

"The solution is a lasting peace achieved through dialogue"

On Ukraine, the main issue at the NATO gathering, Erdogan reaffirmed his stance against joining the war, despite Biden's calls for NATO unity against Russia.

"The solution is not more bloodshed and suffering, but rather a lasting peace achieved through dialogue," Erdogan told Newsweek.

He criticised Western allies' strategies, stating, "The attitude of some of our Western allies towards Russia has only fueled the fire. This has resulted in more harm than good for Ukraine. In contrast, we have engaged in dialogue with both warring parties in an effort to bring them closer to peace."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
