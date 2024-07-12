Washington DC — In a significant prelude to the ongoing NATO summit in the US capital, TRT World hosted an enlightening panel discussion in Washington DC titled "NATO Town Hall," gathering insights from top policy experts on the alliance's evolving role in global security.

Amid rising tensions in Ukraine and the ongoing Israeli war on besieged Gaza, Thursday's event provided a comprehensive examination of NATO's strategic expansion, current threats, and the critical perspectives of its members.

The distinguished panel featured notable experts, including Kadir Ustun, Charles Kupchan, Retired Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt, and Kathleen McInnis. Together, they highlighted the complexities and challenges NATO faces in an increasingly multipolar world.

Kadir Ustun, Executive Director at SETA DC, inaugurated the dialogue by emphasising NATO's expansion since the Madrid Summit and Türkiye's pivotal role within the alliance.

"Türkiye has been the strong link in NATO. It wants conversations to happen to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. Ankara wants it sooner rather than later," Ustun remarked, underscoring Turkey's desire for swift diplomatic resolutions.

Related Erdogan urges NATO allies to adopt non-discriminatory approach to terrorism

Charles Kupchan, former Special Assistant to President Obama and senior director for European affairs on the National Security Council (NSC), addressed Türkiye's potential influence in resolving the Palestinian issue.

"NATO is not focused on Gaza. However, Türkiye could be a fulcrum on this issue. In fact, it could be front and centre in solving the problem in Gaza."

These comments come in the backdrop of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement on the eve of the NATO summit, asserting that Palestinians are simply defending their homes, streets, and homeland in Gaza, and accusing Israel of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure in Gaza, where civilians live and take shelter for days.

Erdogan stated, "We have objected to this since Day One."

On Thursday as well, as NATO summit concluded, Erdogan lashed out at Israel and pledged Türkiye won't endorse the bloc's collaboration with Tel Aviv which is carrying out massacres of Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration, "with its expansionist and reckless policies," endangers the security of not only its own citizens, but also the entire region, he said.

Cohesion within the alliance

Meanwhile, striking a defiant note, Kupchan emphasised, "NATO’s enlargement is a clear message to adversaries like Russia that the alliance is robust and ready to defend its values and territories.

NATO is back to bread-and-butter issues. Before the Ukraine war, it was focused on partnerships; now it is all about collective defence."

As the panelists delved into the varied threats facing NATO today, the atmosphere outside added a layer of gravity to the discussions.

The tolling of the nearby church bells served as a sombre reminder of the stakes at hand, while the helicopters flying overhead in connection with the NATO summit emphasised the global scale and urgency of the issues being addressed.

Retired Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt highlighted the importance of the alliance, stating, "Member countries are meeting the target of investing at least 2 percent of GDP in defence. NATO has taken ownership now."

Kathleen McInnis, Senior Fellow at the International Security Program, stressed the need for NATO to gear up to Russia's threat. "Russia's threat to Ukraine translates to a threat to Europe," McInnis argued.

The discussion also brought to light the diverse perspectives within the alliance.

"Many NATO members ask if Ukraine is worth the billions of dollars in military assistance. I think it is. We are prepared to give Ukraine what it needs. Russia needs to be defeated," Kupchan said.

Ustun touched on the importance of cohesion within the alliance, especially in light of differing national interests. "NATO’s strength lies in its unity. We must ensure that all members feel their security concerns are addressed adequately," Ustun added.

Türkiye's relationship with NATO remained the focal point of discussion. Ustun underscored Turkey's strategic significance within the alliance. "Turkey plays a pivotal role in NATO. Ankara's cooperation is essential for addressing regional security challenges," he said.

As the event drew to a close, the church bells tolled once more, echoing the hopeful tone of the discussions. The panel was enriched by insights from experts in the audience, including noted academics like William Lawrence, Professor of Political Science & International Affairs at American University, Nizar Farsakh, who teaches International Affairs at George Washington University, and Junaid Nabi, a public health researcher and medical journalist.

Set against the backdrop of the NATO summit in Washington, DC, the NATO Town Hall underscored the myriad issues and the alliance's dedication to addressing both longstanding and emerging threats, with a renewed emphasis on collective defense and unity among its members.