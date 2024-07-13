Iran's president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has said he looks forward to improved relations with Europe, even though he accused the continent of reneging on commitments to mitigate the impact of US sanctions.

"Despite these missteps, I look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue with European countries to set our relations on the right path," Pezeshkian wrote late on Friday in the English-language Tehran Times newspaper.

"Based on principles of mutual respect and equal footing."

In a post-election message, Iran's newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian said citizens' cooperation is essential for navigating the challenging path ahead, pledging his unwavering support for unity.

Masoud Pezeshkian defeated his conservative opponent, Saeed Jalili, the former lead nuclear negotiator and head of the top security body, by a margin of 2.7 million votes.