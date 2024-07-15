WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli strike kills Syria's Assad ally businessman Katerji — report
Syrian businessman and Bashar Assad ally, Baraa Katerji, was killed in a blast near the Lebanese border, with reports suggesting an Israeli drone strike.
The incident, believed to be an Israeli attack, comes after US sanctions on Katerji for aiding Assad. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 15, 2024

A Syrian pro-Bashar Assad businessman was killed in an Israeli strike on his car near the Syrian-Lebanese border Monday evening, according to Lebanese media.

A drone targeted the car of Baraa Katerji in the Syrian town of Saboura near the border with Lebanon, Al-Mayadeen television reported.

The businessman and his bodyguard were killed in the attack.

Katerji and his brother Husam had close ties to the Syria's Bashar al Assad.

They were under US sanctions for facilitating fuel shipments to Assad, according to the US Treasury.

Katerji and his brother built a business empire associated with oil, logistics, transport and construction.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli or Syrian authorities on the report.

SOURCE:AA
