2114 GMT — At least six Palestinians, including children, were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on an area housing displaced residents in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

“An Israeli plane targeted a warehouse sheltering displaced people in the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis,” the Gaza Civil Defence said on Telegram.

A medical source told Anadolu news agency that the Nasser Hospital “received six martyrs, including children, and an unspecified number of injured” from the attack.

1923 GMT — Israeli army says around 45 rockets fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel

The Israeli military has said that around 45 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel, including the Upper Galilee and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The first barrage of some 30 rockets targeted the northern Golan Heights, at 3:35 pm local time (1235 GMT), the Israeli military said in a statement on X.

The army noted that air defences “intercepted several rockets, while the rest fell in open areas.”

Another barrage of 10 rockets was fired at the Western Galilee and some five rockets were fired at the Upper Galilee shortly before 4:00 pm (1300 GMT), the military said.

1913 GMT — Houthi-run health ministry says 80 wounded in Israel's Yemen strikes

At least 80 people have been wounded in Israeli strikes that hit the Houthi-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida, the Health Ministry in the region has said.

The strikes, which triggered a massive blaze in the port area, left "80 wounded, most of them with severe burns," the ministry said in a statement carried by Houthi media.

1854 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah says Israel Yemen strikes herald 'new, dangerous phase'

Lebanon's Hezbollah group has said strikes by Israel on its Yemeni allies, the Houthis, marked a dangerous turn nine months into the Gaza war.

"The foolish step taken by the Zionist enemy heralds a new, dangerous phase of a very important confrontation across the entire region," the Iran-backed group said in a statement.

1834 GMT — Norway says ICJ’s advisory opinion on Israeli occupation of Palestine ‘crystal clear’

Norway has said that the ICJ's advisory opinion on the Israeli occupation of Palestine is “crystal clear” and that Tel Aviv’s violation of international law “must come to an end.”

“Israeli policies and practices are to be considered annexation of large parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. This is in violation of international law and must come to an end,” the Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

The ICJ ruling is "an unequivocal message to Israel, which we expect them to comply with immediately," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a separate message on X.

1805 GMT — EU backs ICJ ruling on 'illegal' Israeli occupation of Palestine

The top UN court's ruling that Israel's 57-year occupation of Palestinian land was "illegal" is "largely consistent with EU positions", the bloc's foreign policy chief has said.

The sweeping opinion on Friday by The Hague-based International Court of Justice — which called for the occupation to end as soon as possible — was immediately slammed as a "decision of lies" by Israel.

But the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs said that the bloc had taken "good note" of the court's ruling and urged further backing for the court's opinion.

"In a world of constant and increasing violations of international law, it is our moral duty to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to all ICJ decisions in a consistent manner, irrespective of the subject in question," Josep Borrell said.

1744 GMT — US criticises ICJ opinion that Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal

The United States criticised "the breadth" of the top UN court's opinion on Israel.

"We have been clear that Israel's program of government support for settlements is both inconsistent with international law and obstructs the cause of peace," a US State Department spokesperson said.

"However, we are concerned that the breadth of the court's opinion will complicate efforts to resolve the conflict and bring about an urgently needed just and lasting peace, with two states living side-by-side in peace and security," the State Department added.

1702 GMT — Hezbollah says it launched rocket salvos at north Israel

Hezbollah have said it launched rocket barrages at Israeli positions to avenge a strike that injured civilians in south Lebanon.

Earlier Saturday, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Syrian nationals, including children, had been injured after an "enemy drone targeted an empty four-wheel drive" near their tent, less than four kilometres from the border.

Hezbollah said it launched "dozens of Katyusha rockets" on Dafna, an area in Israel's north that the group said it was targeting for the first time, "in response to the attack on civilians".

1629 GMT — Israeli jets strike Houthi targets in Yemen, military says

Israel's military has said Israeli fighter jets had struck Houthi military targets in the area of Hudaida port in Yemen in response to the attacks carried out against Israel in recent months.

1407 GMT — Continued war constitutes Israel's 'practical response' to world court opinion, says Hamas

Attacks killing dozens of civilians in Gaza were Israel's "practical response" to a recent ICJ opinion demanding the evacuation of Israeli settlements on occupied lands, Hamas has said.

The Palestinian resistance group underlined that Israel "continues its intense bombing and war of extermination against defenceless civilians across Gaza, resulting in dozens of martyrs over the past 24 hours, most of them children and women."

"This serves as a practical response to the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which acknowledged the illegality of the occupation and the right of our people to self-determination," it added.

1246 GMT — Pakistan, Indonesia welcome ICJ advisory opinion on Israel's policies in occupied Palestinian territories

Pakistan and Indonesia have welcomed the ICJ's advisory opinion on Israel's policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the ICJ ruling that Israel must end its occupation and illegal settlements is a "vindication of the legitimate struggle of the brave Palestinian people."

"I urge the international community & UN to implement the ruling, ensuring Palestinian self-determination through a two-state solution in line with relevant UN resolutions. Proud that Pakistan contributed to the case, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause," Sharif said on X.

Indonesia also welcomed the opinion, saying the court has fulfilled its role in upholding a rules-based international order by determining that Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories is "unlawful."

1201 GMT — 'No safe areas' throughout Gaza: Palestinian ministry

The Palestinian Interior Ministry in Gaza has announced that the Israeli army has been ramping up psychological pressure on residents by urging them to evacuate their homes in northern governorates and move to the south, but "there are no safe areas" throughout Gaza.

In recent days, the Israeli army released maps indicating routes for Palestinians to move from the Gaza and north governorates to the south, claiming these routes were “safe.”

However, eyewitnesses said that the Israeli army stationed on the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City is killing Palestinians as they attempt to pass through.

The ministry said that “the occupation is deceiving citizens by broadcasting images and scenes of displaced people at checkpoints, creating the illusion that there are no inspections.”

1036 GMT — Israeli forces ambushed in southern Gaza, say Hamas' Qassam Brigades

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian resistance group Hamas, has said that they ambushed Israeli forces in southern Gaza.

Qassam Brigades said on Telegram that their fighters "lured an Israeli foot force into a tunnel that had been booby-trapped in advance and blew it up with members of the force, causing casualties."

It indicated that the operation took place in the "Tel al Sultan neighbourhood, west of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip."

0943 GMT —Palestinian death toll in Israel's war on Gaza surpasses 38,900

The Israeli army has killed at least 37 more Palestinians in attacks across Gaza, taking the overall death toll to 38,919 since October last year, according to the enclave's Health Ministry.

A statement by the ministry added that some 89,622 others have been injured in the ongoing offensive.

"Israeli forces killed 37 people and injured 54 others in four 'massacres' against families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

0850 GMT — Israeli army claims bombing of Hezbollah military buildings

The Israeli army reported that its warplanes bombed military buildings held by the Hezbollah group in southern Lebanon and intercepted a suspicious airborne target heading towards Israel.

In a statement, the army said that on Saturday morning, "Air Force fighters bombed military buildings belonging to Hezbollah in the Hula region in southern Lebanon."

"Israeli air defences succeeded in intercepting a suspicious air target in the skies of Lebanon, which was on its way to Israel," it added.

0810 GMT — One more journalist killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli attack on Gaza, bringing the death toll to 161 since October 7, 2023.

Medical sources told Anadolu news agency that the Israeli army targeted the home of Muhammad Jasser in northern Gaza.

The attack killed Jasser, his wife, and his two children, raising the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 7 to 161, sources added.

0842 GMT — Overnight Israeli strikes kill 30 more Palestinians across Gaza

Dozens of Palestinians, including children, were killed and injured in a series of overnight air strikes conducted by Israeli warplanes targeting homes in various areas of Gaza.

"Five Palestinians were martyred and several others were injured by an Israeli air strike targeting the Ayad family's home in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City," the Civil Defence Service in Gaza said in a statement.

"Israeli warplanes targeted a house belonging to the Shraihi family in the new camp in Nuseirat, central Gaza, killing four Palestinians, including children and women," it added.

Another Israeli air strike targeted the Abu Jaser family's home in the Al Alami area of the Jabalia refugee camp, killing four Palestinians and injuring several others, according to the Civil Defense.

Three more Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Batran family's home in the Al Bureij refugee camp of central Gaza.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu news agency that Israeli warplanes bombed a populated dwelling belonging to the Abu Sidra family in the Nuseirat refugee camp, resulting in several Palestinian casualties.

In a statement, the Al Awda Hospital reported receiving "four martyrs and 15 injured Palestinians following an airstrike near the Tala'a Mosque in the Nuseirat camp."

0412 GMT — New Zealand 'deeply concerned' about Israel's vote against Palestinian state

New Zealand Foreign Ministry has said it is "deeply concerned" about a vote against the establishment of a Palestinian state by the Knesset in Israel.

"Only a political solution, where two states can live side by side in peace and security, will end the cycle of violence," it wrote on X. "We must not lose sight of this objective."

Former Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the government "needs to do more to back international legal efforts to end the war in Gaza."

"The recent International Court of Justice ruling is a damning indictment of Israel's illegal occupation. NZ should speak out on this issue as we have in the past," he wrote on the same social media platform.

2248 GMT — Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in southern West Bank

The Israeli army has killed a Palestinian teen in the southern occupied West Bank. Palestine TV said Ibrahim Zaqeeq, 19, was shot in his head by Israeli forces in Beit Ummar.

It said Zaqeeq was released from Israeli jail two weeks ago and is the only son in his family.

Witnesses told Anadolu news agency that an Israeli force raided Beit Ummar and opened fire on Palestinians, seriously wounding Zaqeeq and others who suffered asphyxiation from teargas.

2125 GMT — Protests erupt in Tunisia, Morocco against Israeli carnage in Gaza

Demonstrations against Israel's attacks on besieged Gaza took place in Tunisia and Morocco, drawing thousands of protesters.

In the Tunisian capital of Tunis, protesters gathered on Habib Bourguiba Avenue for a Solidarity with Palestine march.

Demonstrators carrying Palestinian and Tunisian flags chanted slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine" and "Hypocritical world has set Gaza and Palestine on fire."

Similar demonstrations were held in cities across Morocco, including Rabat, Fez, Meknes, Tangier, Kenitra, Nador, Ahfir, Taroudant and Agadir.

Thousands took part to demand that Israel stop its attacks on Gaza and allow humanitarian aid into the enclave.

2051 GMT — Biden and Netanyahu to discuss Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

White House National Security Council Adviser Jake Sullivan has said President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will discuss ways to reach a deal on a ceasefire in besieged Gaza and the return of hostages during their meeting.

"Overriding focus of the meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu is going to be about the ceasefire and hostage deal," Sullivan told Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

He said Biden will focus his energy on Netanyahu to "get this deal done in the coming weeks."

