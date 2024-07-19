Friday, July 19, 2024

1819 GMT —Hamas has called for "immediate" international action to end Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories after the top UN court ruled it was illegal.

A statement from the group, welcomed the ruling from the International Court of Justice, saying it puts "the international system before the imperative of immediate action to end the occupation".

More updates 👇

1848 GMT — Maldives welcomes ICJ advisory opinion on Palestine

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has welcomed the advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel's occupation of Palestine.

Muizzu on X said the ICJ advisory opinion “attests to the aspirations of the Palestinian people embedded in their rightful pursuit of statehood and self-determination."

1848 GMT — Palestinian man succumbs to his wounds from Israeli fire in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian man has succumbed to wounds from Israeli fire he sustained several months ago near Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa said Yamen Ahmed Asfour, 22, from the town of Arraba, south of Jenin, was shot by the Israeli forces on Jan. 17.

Asfour was treated at the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin but his condition remained critical until he was pronounced dead earlier in the day.

1843 GMT — Egypt, Kuwait welcome ICJ advisory opinion on Israeli occupation

Egypt and Kuwait have expressed their support for the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which affirmed the Palestinian right to self-determination and called for the evacuation of Israeli settlements on occupied lands.

1843 GMT — Russian Middle East envoy urges restraint amid growing tension

Russian foreign minister's special envoy to Middle East, Vladimir Safronkov, has urged restraint amid growing tension between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah.

Safronkov made the statement during his meeting with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut during which they discussed the situation in southern Lebanon, the Gaza war and the stalled peace process, according to a statement by Mikati's office.

The Russian envoy called on all parties to exercise restraint and revive the peace process.

1830 GMT — Spain welcomes ICJ's advisory opinion on 'unlawful' Israeli occupation

Spain has welcomed the advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that termed Israel's occupation of Palestine as "unlawful."

"The ruling includes important pronouncements from the Court on the illegality of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and settlements, among other aspects," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1827 GMT — Jordan welcomes ICJ ruling on illegality of Israel's occupation of Palestine

Jordan has welcomed an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that termed Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories illegal under international law.

"It is a clear ruling on the side of Palestinian people’s right to justice, freedom and statehood," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said in a statement on his X account.

1602 GMT — Palestine welcomes ICJ ruling on Israeli occupation

The Palestinian presidency has welcomed an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that said Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967 is unlawful.

In a statement, the presidency described the decision as "a triumph for justice," and "reaffirmation of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, their land and their statehood."

The statement noted that the ICJ's ruling is a response to the Israeli parliament's resolution on Thursday that rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state.

It urged the international community "to compel Israel, the occupying power, to fully and immediately end its occupation (...) without conditions or exceptions."

1626 GMT — Gazaceasefire close to the goal line, Blinken says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said a long-sought ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was within sight, saying negotiators were "driving toward the goal line."

Blinken told the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado that Hamas and Israel had agreed to the ceasefire framework outlined by US President Joe Biden in May after a lot of pushing and diplomacy, but said that some issues needed to be resolved.

1609 GMT — EU, Palestinian Authority agree on emergency financial support

The EU and Palestinian Authority have agreed on emergency financial support to address Palestinians' most urgent financial needs amid the ongoing devastating Israeli war on Gaza.

“The European Commission and the Palestinian Authority have signed a Letter of Intent which sets out a strategy for addressing the critical budgetary and fiscal situation of the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian economy, whose structural vulnerabilities have been exacerbated by the consequences of the war in Gaza and much-needed pending developments and reforms,” the commission said in a statement.

As the first step, short-term emergency financial support, worth $435 million, will be given to the Palestinian Authority to address its most urgent financial needs and support its substantial and credible reform agenda.

1555 GMT — Rights group highlights violence by Israeli forces, illegal settlers in occupied West Bank

A major rights group has highlighted the escalating violence by Israeli forces and illegal settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) revealed that 228 Palestinians, including 51 children, were killed in attacks by Israeli forces or illegal settlers and over 1,000 were displaced during the first half of 2024.

Commenting on the findings, Ana Povrzenic, NRC’s country director in Palestine, said: “The data indicates that Israeli forces are deploying unwarranted use of lethal force against Palestinian civilians.”

1526 GMT — Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu criticises ICJ decision

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticised the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the occupation of Palestinian territories, describing it as “absurd.”

“The Jewish people are not occupiers in their own land, including in our eternal capital Jerusalem nor in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), our historical homeland,” Netanyahu said on X.

“No absurd opinion in The Hague can deny this historical truth or the legal right of Israelis to live in their own communities in our ancestral home,” he added.

1525 GMT — ICJ considers Palestinians' right to have 'independent and sovereign state'

ICJ considers Palestinians' right to have an "independent and sovereign state" living side by side in peace with Israel would contribute to regional stability

1324 GMT — Palestinian territories are single territorial unity — ICJ

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has declared that, from a legal perspective, the occupied Palestinian territory is a "single territorial unity" that must be preserved and respected.

The ICJ also stressed that the Hague regulations are now part of customary international law, making them binding on Israel.

Furthermore, the top United Nations court ruled that Israel's settlement policy and use of natural resources in the occupied Palestinian territories violate international law.

The World Court emphasised that the protections afforded by the Human Rights Convention remain in force during armed conflicts or occupations.

The ICJ noted that occupation is intended to be a temporary measure, driven by military necessity and cannot confer sovereignty to the occupying power.

1231 GMT — Germany concerned over Israel’s rejection of Palestinian state

Germany has expressed deep concern over the Israeli parliament's rejection of the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“The resolution contradicts several UN Security Council resolutions.

Israel is distancing itself from the overwhelming majority of the international community and isolating itself,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told media representatives in Berlin

1228 GMT — EU condemns Israel's resolution against establishment of Palestinian state

The EU has condemned the Israeli parliament's recent resolution opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state, emphasising that a two-state solution remains the only viable path to peace and security in the Middle East.

“There is a strong consensus in the international community that the only sustainable solution that will bring peace and security to the Middle East is the two-state solution,” the bloc said in a written statement.

The EU reaffirms its commitment to achieving lasting peace through a two-state solution as outlined by the UN Security Council Resolutions 2735, 2728, 2720, and 2712, ensuring both Palestinians and Israelis can live in safety and dignity, the statement noted.

1225 GMT — Ireland says 'Israel cannot veto establishment of a Palestinian State'

Ireland has said that "Israel cannot veto (the) establishment of a Palestinian State."

“Appalled by Knesset resolution opposing Palestinian State even if part of negotiated settlement w/ Israel,” Martin wrote on X.

“Israel cannot veto (the) establishment of a Palestinian State. Only the two-state solution can provide lasting peace for Israel & Palestine Full support to HRVP statement,” he added, referring to a statement from EU High Representative Josep Borrell, in which he said the EU “deplores the resolution.”

1207 GMT — Israel kills at least 12 in central Gaza

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and 10 others were injured in an Israeli attack targeting central Gaza.

In a statement, the al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia in northern Gaza said they have received the bodies of at least seven Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli attack on two houses in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

The hospital added that 10 more Palestinians were injured in the Israeli attack.

1143 GMT — Germany calls for end to war in Gaza

The German foreign minister has called for an end to the war in Gaza amid mounting civilian casualties due to the Israeli onslaught on Palestinians.

“This war in Gaza must finally end. There are no safe places for civilians in Gaza,” Annalena Baerbock said in a statement.

"Almost 80 percent of Gaza has been declared an evacuation zone by the Israeli army - children, the sick, the elderly, and pregnant women must also leave these areas. And even the few and absolutely overcrowded places declared by the Israeli army as safe zones are repeatedly hit,” she added.

1000 GMT —Israeli strikes kill several children in Gaza’s Nuseirat camp

At least eight Palestinians, including children, were killed and several others injured in overnight Israeli attacks on the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, sources said.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the bodies of eight Palestinians, including children, were transported to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah, central Gaza.

Israeli forces fired intermittent artillery shells into the eastern areas of Deir al Balah and the southeast areas of the Bureij camp.

In Gaza City, eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli vehicles fired smoke bombs near the Musalba area, south of the Zeitoun neighbourhood.

In southern Gaza, the Israeli army bombed residential buildings west of Rafah city, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

This coincided with violent clashes between Palestinian resistance factions and Israeli forces in Rafah's western areas.

1100 GMT — UK lifts funding block on UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Britain's new government announced it has lifted the January funding suspension for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and committed to providing £21 million ($27 million) in new funds.

"We are overturning the suspension of UNRWA funding," British foreign minister David Lammy told parliament, adding that the UN agency was "absolutely central" to providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, which is facing a humanitarian crisis sparked by Israel's war on Gaza.

"Humanitarian aid is a moral necessity in the face of such a catastrophe and it is aid agencies who ensure UK support reaches civilians on the ground", Lammy added.

1030 GMT — Israeli defence minister warns Houthis, Iran of consequences over drone attack

The Israeli defence minister warned the Yemeni Houthi group and Iran of consequences following a drone attack on Tel Aviv at dawn, which resulted in one fatality and 10 injuries.

“The security establishment is working to immediately reinforce all defense systems and will hold accountable anyone who harms the State of Israel or directs terrorism against it,” said Yoav Gallant in a statement following an assessment with senior Israeli military officials concerning the drone attack on Tel Aviv.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that his remarks were directed at Iran and the Houthis.

0934 GMT — Hezbollah claims to have partially destroyed Israeli military base in Upper Galilee region

Hezbollah said that it fired a heavy barrage of missiles at an Israeli military base in the Upper Galilee region near the southern Lebanese border, causing fire and destroying some of it.

Hezbollah launched a heavy missile barrage on the Israeli military base in Ruwaisat al Alam, located in the occupied Kfar Shuba region of Upper Galilee, the Lebanon-based group said in separate statements.

The base was hit, catching fire and destroying some of its areas.

The group also launched an attack on the northern Israeli settlement of Mitzpe Abirim "for the first time with Katyusha misfiles."

0921 GMT — Israeli army claims drone striking Tel Aviv Iranian-made

The Israeli army claimed that the Houthi drone that struck Tel Aviv was Iranian-made of the type Samad-3.

In a press conference, the Israeli army spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said that the Houthi drone that struck Tel Aviv was an Iranian-made of the type Samad-3.

The drone was however launched from Yemen, he said.

“Since the beginning of the war, Israel and the American forces have intercepted dozens of drones that were launched from Yemen,” said the army spokesman.

There was no immediate comment from the Iranian side on the Israeli claims.

0902 GMT — FIFA puts off decision on Palestinian proposal to suspend Israel from int'l football

FIFA, the world football's governing body, delayed a decision on a Palestinian bid to suspend Israel from international football.

"An independent legal assessment of the Palestinian Football Association proposals against the Israel Football Association was due to be provided to FIFA Council by 20 July 2024," FIFA said in a statement.

"Following requests for an extension from both parties to submit their respective positions, duly granted by FIFA, more time is needed to conclude this process with due care and completeness," it added.

FIFA added that the assessment will be shared with the FIFA Council for any subsequent decision no later than August 31.

0511 GMT — Houthis claim responsibility for Tel Aviv drone strike

Yemen’s Houthi group has claimed responsibility for a drone strike on Tel Aviv that injured at least 10 people and killed one, according to authorities.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that “a bomb-laden drone exploded at the intersection of Shalom Aleichem and Ben Yehuda Streets in Tel Aviv, hundreds of meters away from the American Embassy.”

The Israeli army spokesman stated that “the explosion occurred in the early morning hours on Friday in Tel Aviv due to an aerial attack.”

“The attack did not activate the sirens and the incident is under investigation,” he added.

The Israeli Channel 13 quoted a preliminary army investigation report that said the drone that hit Tel Aviv was detected but not intercepted due to “human error,” without providing further details.

The strike hit hours after Israel's military confirmed one of its air strikes had killed a Hezbollah commander and others belonging to the group in southern Lebanon.

0343 GMT — UN court opinion due on occupied Palestinian land

The UN's top court will hand down its view on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967, amid growing international pressure over Israel's war on Gaza.

Any opinion delivered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) would be non-binding, but it comes amid mounting concern over Israel's war on Gaza.

A separate high-profile case brought before the court by South Africa alleges that Israel has committed genocidal acts during its brutal Gaza offensive.

Judges will read their findings at 1300 GMT at the opulent Peace Palace in The Hague, the home of the ICJ.

0146 GMT — 2 more Hezbollah militants killed in border clashes with Israel

Two more Hezbollah militants were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, the group has announced.

It identified the militants as senior Radwan Force commander Ali Jaafar Maatuk, 51, also known as “Habib Maatuk,” and Hasan Ali Muhanna, 40, also known as "Abu Hadi.”

It did not provide any details about the circumstances of their deaths, however.

At least 372 Hezbollah members have been killed since the outbreak of cross-border clashes with the Israeli army on Oct. 8, 2023, according to an Anadolu tally.

0130 GMT — US destroys 2 Houthi missiles, 4 UAVs in Yemen

The US military destroyed two surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) and four uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the ground in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said.

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM wrote on X.

"These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure," it added.

The Houthis have been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.

2105 GMT — New health crisis in Gaza as poliovirus found in sewage

A new health crisis unfolded in besieged Gaza with the detection of poliovirus in sewage, the Gaza Health Ministry revealed.

A ministry statement noted that "tests on sewage samples, conducted in coordination with UNICEF, confirmed the presence of the poliovirus."

The statement added that the presence of the virus in sewage, which flows through areas with displaced persons and residential zones due to infrastructure destruction, "represents a new health crisis."

The ministry warned that the detection of the virus in sewage puts thousands of residents at risk of contracting polio.

Separately, the Israeli Health Ministry confirmed on Thursday that it found components of the type 2 poliovirus in sewage samples from Gaza.

The ministry said in a statement published by Channel 12 that the sample results matched those of the World Health Organisation.

Polio is a highly contagious viral disease that attacks the nervous system and can cause total paralysis within hours.

2050 GMT — Israel kills 5 in Gaza air strikes

Israel has killed five Palestinians and wounded others after bombing a home in the Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza, the civil defence agency reported.

The air strike targeted the home of the Abu Hasna family, claiming the lives of five people and wounding others, the agency added.

The attack also destroyed the house and inflicted significant damage on nearby buildings, witnesses told Anadolu Agency.

Medical and civil defence teams transported the casualties to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza.

For our live updates from Thursday, July 18, 2024, click here.