BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Disneyland workers overwhelmingly vote in favour of strike authorisation
The unions representing 14,000 Disneyland workers vote in favour of a strike after stalling of talks.
Disneyland workers overwhelmingly vote in favour of strike authorisation
Disney employees rally outside the main entrance of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 2024, ahead of a planned strike authorisation vote. / Photo: AFP
July 20, 2024

Disneyland employees in California have authorised a strike in a union-wide vote, opening the door to withhold their labour from "the happiest place on Earth", the theme park's unions announced.

The unions, which represent some 14,000 Disneyland Resort employees, have been in negotiations with Disney over wage increases and other benefits since April.

Talks have stalled and tensions have grown as some employees contend Disney has engaged in anti-union practices.

Ninety-nine percent of members voted on Friday in favour of the strike authorisation, according to a union statement.

It allows union leaders to decide when to call the strike, as well as its duration and terms.

This week, Disney said it was "committed" to continuing negotiations scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

If the talks go ahead as planned, the strike authorisation vote gives union members new leverage in negotiations.

"A strike is always a last resort for workers, but this strong vote shows that cast members across Disneyland are ready and willing to do what it takes to stand up to Disney's unfair labor practices and get the contract they deserve," the Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee said in the statement.

RelatedDisneyland workers threaten strike action over wages, treatment

"Today's overwhelming unfair labor practice strike authorization vote sends a clear message to the company: 'we are stronger together and will not be divided by scare tactics'."

After last year's writers and actors strike paralysed Hollywood, another major labour movement within Disney would be historic.

Employees at its California theme parks have not gone on strike since 1984, according to the Los Angeles Times.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Disneyland employees, also known as "cast members", gathered for a protest in a parking lot outside the park in Anaheim, a suburb of Los Angeles.

The employees complained of low wages and intimidation used by managers, prompting a complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board.

The union claims that over 500 employees have been reprimanded, threatened or warned about disciplinary action for wearing a union pin, which depicts a Mickey Mouse glove raised in the shape of a fist.

"Last week, I saw a manager telling one of the cast members to remove her badge," Disneyland employee Ginny Cristales, 44, said over the phone. "He told her that it will be on her record card... She was stressed and scared."

Cristales has worked at Disneyland for the past five years, earning around $2,800 a month –– which is not enough to cover the rent for her and her four children.

"We deserve fair wages," Cristales said. "A strike is our last resort, that we're not wanting to do. But if Disney doesn't comply and give us what we need, then we're all ready."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us