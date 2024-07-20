Israeli strikes targeted a depot storing ammunition belonging to the Lebanese group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, three security sources have told Reuters news agency.

Late Saturday's strikes on the town of Adloun, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Lebanon's border with Israel, set off a string of loud explosions heard by witnesses across the south of Lebanon.

At least four civilians in Adloun were wounded in the strikes, according to a medical source and a security source.

Lebanese official media has confirmed the Israeli strike on an ammunition depot, lightly injuring three people and causing rockets to explode "until now".

"The raid on the town of Adloun targeted an ammunition depot," Lebanon's National News Agency said, after earlier reporting an Israeli raid on the area, with "rocket still exploding" and the blasts "lightly injuring three citizens".

Israel's Yemen strike

The strikes on South Lebanon were on the same day that Israeli fighter jets struck Houthi "military targets" in the area of Yemen's port city of Hudaida, which Hezbollah said will mark a "new and dangerous phase" in the region.

Israel launched the strikes on Yemen a day after a drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis hit Tel Aviv.

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since Hezbollah announced a "support front" with Palestinians shortly after Israel launched a brutal war on Gaza following the resistance group Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7.