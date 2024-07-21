WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia captures two frontline villages in Ukraine: Moscow
In recent weeks Moscow has claimed to have taken a string of villages and settlements, many consisting of a handful of abandoned buildings.
Russia captures two frontline villages in Ukraine: Moscow
Moscow claims to have taken a string of villages and settlements, in recent weeks. /TASS / Others
July 21, 2024

Russia has said that its forces captured two frontline villages in Ukraine, Andriivka in the eastern Luhansk region and Pishchane in the northeast Kharkiv region.

Russian army units "liberated" the settlements of Andriivka and Pishchane "as well as occupied more favourable lines and positions," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The two villages are less than 20 kilometres from each other on a section of the frontline where Moscow has made grinding advances in recent weeks.

Andriivka, a village of fewer than 20 people, was one of the last settlements in the eastern Luhansk region that Kiev still controlled and had been a key target for Moscow.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Pishchane has also been in the Kremlin's sights because its capture could pave the way for Russia to reach the Oskil river which lies about 10 kilometres away.

Moscow claims to have taken a string of villages and settlements, many consisting of no more than a few streets and a handful of abandoned buildings, in recent weeks.

Neither side has been able to achieve a decisive breakthrough and both Moscow and Kiev say they are inflicting heavy casualties on the other, almost two and a half years after the war.

RelatedUkraine's Kharkiv faces fresh deadly attacks amid Russian advances
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us