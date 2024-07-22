WORLD
Rescuers search for missing after deadly flood, bridge collapse in China
Heavy rains swollen a local river, sweeping away 40 houses along the riverbank, destroying bridges, and cutting off crucial roads in Sichuan and  Shaanxi provinces.
excavators remove debris from a bridge in the aftermath of floods at Xinhua Village, Malie Township, Hanyuan County, Ya'an City, southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Sunday, July 21, 2024. / Photo: AP
July 22, 2024

Rescuers were searching for dozens missing after heavy rains caused flash flooding and a bridge collapse in different parts of China, killing at least 25 people.

Flash flooding tore through a village in southwestern Sichuan province in the middle of the night on Saturday, and rescuers said 10 people died and they were searching for another 29 missing.

Days of heavy rain swelled the river that runs through the village of Xinhua in Hanyuan county. The water swept away 40 houses on the riverbank, according to local media, while also breaking bridges and cutting off roads.

In northwestern Shaanxi province, vehicles fell into a rushing river when part of a highway bridge collapsed late Friday, and state broadcaster CCTV reported at least 15 deaths confirmed as of Monday. A photo released by China's Xinhua news agency showed a section of the bridge snapped and folded at almost a 90-degree angle into the rus hing brown water below.

Flood risks to roads

Rescuers said on Saturday some 20 cars and 30 people were missing.

The collapse raised more questions about the safety of China's road and bridge infrastructure, which was built rapidly in recent decades. A similar collapse in May in Guangdong province killed 36 people.

Heavy rain and flooding pose a special risk to mountain roadways and highway bridges because of erosion, debris flows and landslides.

RelatedScores missing as Nepal landslide sweeps two buses into river
SOURCE:AP
