Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used an address before a joint session of Congress to urge the creation of a regional anti-Iran security pact that he dubbed the "Abraham Alliance."

Criticised by internal and international political circles and for its carnage on Palestinians, and accused by ICC of war crimes, Netanyahu told US lawmakers on Wednesday that the world saw "a glimpse" of his proposed pact.

He said on April 14 when various states and the US intercepted a slew of Iranian missiles and drones bound for Israel that were launched by Tehran in retaliation for an earlier Israeli attack on Iran's Consulate in Damascus that killed senior military officials.

"Guilty of Genocide"

The alliance would be a "natural extension" of normalisation agreements known as the "Abraham Accords" that Israel brokered with Arab states during the Trump administration, said Netanyahu.

"All countries that are at peace with Israel and all those countries who will make peace with Israel should be invited to join this alliance," he added in the address that saw Rep. Rashida Tlaib holding up a sign that read: "War criminal" and "Guilty of Genocide."

Turning to his war against the besieged Gaza Strip, Netanyahu reiterated his demands for "total victory," saying Israel would not stop until it is achieved.

“Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas’ military capabilities,” he said. “That’s what total victory means. And we will settle for nothing less.”

'Iran's useful idiots'

Turning to the protests against Israeli attacks on Gaza, the Isareli Prime Minister said that many protesters "choose to stand with evil".

"They stand with Hamas... These protesters stand with them. They should be ashamed of themselves," said Netanyahu.

"You have officially become Iran's useful idiots," he added.

Resettling Gaza

"Israel does not seek to resettle Gaza, but for the foreseeable future, we must retain overriding security control there," said Netanyahu.

Regarding the conflict on the Blue Line with Lebanon's Hezbollah, Netanyahu said Israel prefers to achieve a diplomatic solution, adding: "But let me be clear. Israel will do whatever it must do to restore security to our northern border, and return our people safely to their homes".

'America has our back'

"All our enemies should know this. Those who attack Israel will pay a very heavy price. And as we defend ourselves on all fronts, I know that America has our back," said Netanyahu.

The premier also thanked the US for it military assistance and intelligence support.

"We’ve jointly developed some of the most sophisticated weapons on Earth. I choose my words carefully: we’ve jointly developed some of the most sophisticated weapons on Earth, that help protect both our countries. And we also help keep American boots off the ground while protecting our shared interests in the Middle East," he said.