The Paris police chief has announced that more force would be deployed to beef up security at Paris train stations following overnight attacks on SNCF railway lines.

More police forces have been directed to the Paris stations on Friday due to large crowds stuck in those areas following the severe disruptions, Laurent Nunez told broadcaster France info.

Earlier, the French railway company SNCF said its rail lines were vandalised overnight ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

"The SNCF was victim overnight of several simultaneous malicious acts on LGV Atlantique, North & East," the company said on X.

"Deliberate fires were started to damage our facilities," it added.

The company noted that its high-speed line LGV Southeast was not impacted, and an act was prevented.

SNCF teams are on the field to start reparations, it also said.

The high-speed traffic is severely disrupted on some routes, the company added, and called on the passengers to postpone their travels.

Eurostar services were also disrupted, according to the French broadcaster BFMTV.

Rail location cabinets were damaged and cables were put on fire and cut on some northern and eastern lines according to sources, BFMTV explained.

Around 800,000 passengers were impacted, and the traffic will not resume in one of the major Paris stations, Montparnasse, at least until 1pm (1100GMT), local media outlets reported.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera in an interview with BFMTV said the traffic would be "disrupted today and probably also the weekend."

"At this point in the analysis, I understand that it is probably one or some malicious acts, some coordinated sabotage," Oudea-Castera said and stressed that she keeps her prudence when saying it as things are being analysed now.

Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete on X condemned the "coordinated malicious acts" that would impact the holiday travels of many French.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games will officially start with Friday's opening ceremony on the River Seine.

The football, archery, and rugby events began earlier this week before the ceremony.