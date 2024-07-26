WORLD
3 MIN READ
Paris police boost station security after SNCF railway attacks
More police deployed to Paris train stations following overnight vandalism on SNCF lines, disrupting travel ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics.
Paris police boost station security after SNCF railway attacks
Paris 2024 Olympic Games will officially start with Friday's opening ceremony on the River Seine. / Photo: AA
July 26, 2024

The Paris police chief has announced that more force would be deployed to beef up security at Paris train stations following overnight attacks on SNCF railway lines.

More police forces have been directed to the Paris stations on Friday due to large crowds stuck in those areas following the severe disruptions, Laurent Nunez told broadcaster France info.

Earlier, the French railway company SNCF said its rail lines were vandalised overnight ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

"The SNCF was victim overnight of several simultaneous malicious acts on LGV Atlantique, North & East," the company said on X.

"Deliberate fires were started to damage our facilities," it added.

The company noted that its high-speed line LGV Southeast was not impacted, and an act was prevented.

SNCF teams are on the field to start reparations, it also said.

The high-speed traffic is severely disrupted on some routes, the company added, and called on the passengers to postpone their travels.

Eurostar services were also disrupted, according to the French broadcaster BFMTV.

RelatedCountdown begins as France set for historic PARIS 2024 opening ceremony

Rail location cabinets were damaged and cables were put on fire and cut on some northern and eastern lines according to sources, BFMTV explained.

Around 800,000 passengers were impacted, and the traffic will not resume in one of the major Paris stations, Montparnasse, at least until 1pm (1100GMT), local media outlets reported.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera in an interview with BFMTV said the traffic would be "disrupted today and probably also the weekend."

"At this point in the analysis, I understand that it is probably one or some malicious acts, some coordinated sabotage," Oudea-Castera said and stressed that she keeps her prudence when saying it as things are being analysed now.

Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete on X condemned the "coordinated malicious acts" that would impact the holiday travels of many French.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games will officially start with Friday's opening ceremony on the River Seine.

The football, archery, and rugby events began earlier this week before the ceremony.

RelatedFrance's capital locks down for Paris 2024 as athletes arrive
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us