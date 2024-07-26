TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to channel $30B into high-tech investments: President Erdogan
"We aim to bring at least $20 billion of private sector investment to our country, which will contribute greatly to our development journey in the fields of technology," Erdogan says.
Türkiye to channel $30B into high-tech investments: President Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the Unveiling of High Technology Incentive Program at Ataturk Culture Center in Istanbul. / Photo: AA
July 26, 2024

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Türkiye will direct a total of $30 billion worth of resources consisting of tax incentives and grant support to high technology investments.

Speaking at the country's High Technology Incentive Program (HIT-30) introduction ceremony in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan said Türkiye aims to become a regional production hub in battery production capacity and offer $4.5 billion worth of incentive package to investors.

The country is also launching an incentive package worth $5 billion to increase its production capacity in the automotive sector to at least one million units per year, Erdogan added.

For five years, Ankara will meet half of the personnel expenses of new centres to be established in the country by the world's top 1,000 companies in terms of R&D.

RelatedTürkiye attracts $700M in early-stage tech investments in 2023

Renewable energy

"We aim to support the manufacturing of critical components and offshore turbines in wind energy and build an indigenous wind energy brand," the president said.

President Erdogan also announced that Türkiye will provide grant support of up to $8,000 per megawatt for cell investments aimed at establishing a 15-gigawatt capacity in solar energy.

The government paved the way for global automotive companies and other large-scale vehicle manufacturers to direct their electric vehicle investments to Türkiye.

"We aim to bring at least $20 billion of private sector investment to our country, which will contribute greatly to our development journey in the fields of technology," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us