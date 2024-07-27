On the plains of Serengeti National Park, tourists are enchanted by a male elephant scooping up red soil with its trunk, sending a cloud of dust in the air.

The giant elephant showers the dust over its body to protect its skin against the scorching sun.

The 45-year-old super tusker, with tusks weighing approximately 50 kilograms (110 pounds) each is among the few giants whose survival is threatened by trophy hunters.

Amid opposition from conservationists, Tanzanian wildlife authorities are due to decide this month whether to issue more super-tusker hunting permits for the coming year, a move likely to endanger the biological, economic and social value of the super tuskers.

Hunting permits regulation

Hunting permits are regulated by the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) and the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA). The process involves permits issued to sport and professional hunters, notably tourists in specific hunting blocks, for a specified time aligned with the hunting season.

The permits are specific to the species being hunted, with strict quotas and limits set to ensure sustainable wildlife management, according to the government.

The permits come with strict guidelines on hunting methods, areas and times to ensure compliance with conservation goals and local laws.

Conservation concerns

With only eight super tuskers remaining in Tanzania, activists warn that killing them threatens the genetic diversity and future of the elephant population.

They dismiss the notion that older bulls no longer add value to the gene pool, arguing that super tuskers play a vital social role within their herds, keeping rowdy young males in check and controlling aggression.

Ecological significance

Alfan Rija, a professor of ecology and wildlife management at the Sokoine University of Agriculture, said super tuskers are keystone species to balance the ecosystem.

“Super tuskers have a unique genetic makeup that ensures the continuation of vital traits essential for the survival of the herds. Killing them means losing a wealth of ecological intelligence,” said Rija. He emphasised their role in guiding herds to water and safe grazing areas, and highlighted their cultural and tourism benefits.

Controversial proposal

Rija criticised controversial proposals to authorise the hunting of cross-border elephant bulls in northern Tanzania, terming it a short-term gain at the expense of long-term ecological stability.

“It’s a gamble with our natural heritage. Killing these large, old bulls means losing a critical gene pool and destabilizing the social structure of the herds,” he said.

At a time when elephants are increasingly threatened by climate change, habitat loss, and demand for their ivory, experts argue the government needs to protect endangered species.

“It doesn’t make sense to kill old male elephants that form part of a transboundary population in a shared ecosystem without considering the perspectives of stakeholders from the other country,” said Rija.

Conservation vs. economic interests

The debate about trophy hunting in Tanzania is contentious. While supporters argue it can generate revenue and provide incentives for habitat conservation, critics say such moves endanger rare species, like super tuskers, whose ecological roles outweigh the monetary value.

“Super tuskers are crucial to our ecosystem. Their presence helps maintain the balance of our natural habitats, fostering biodiversity and supporting other wildlife. We need to prioritise conservation over exploitation to ensure that future generations can benefit from their existence,” said Simon Lugandu, a conservationist at Tanzania’s Wildlife Conservation Society.

Related DNA testing lays bare the networks of illegal ivory trade

Economic and ethical debate

Globally, wildlife activists stress the significance of protecting Africa’s super tuskers, and fighting biodiversity loss and wildlife trafficking. Conservationists argue that eliminating super tuskers would usher in genetic scarcity given that there are few remaining.

While the trophy fee to hunt a large elephant in Tanzania fetches approximately $20,000, conservationists say the lifetime value of an average elephant from tourism is estimated at $1,607,625.

“Killing the giant elephants for trophy hunting is morally wrong. We should protect them, not exploit them,” said Lugandu .

Cost of conservation

Protecting each super tusker costs approximately $50,000 annually, covering anti-poaching measures, veterinary care and habitat preservation, according to TANAPA.

“There are only eight super tuskers left in Tanzania,” said Deodath Assey, a wildlife biologist at TANAPA. If earmarked for trophy hunting, their economic value rises to a whopping $200,000 each. However, studies show that the economic value of living elephants to local economies is substantial.

A series of super-tusker killings in Tanzania has triggered an international battle about trophy hunting and its controversial role in conservation. Some conservationists believe killing these extraordinary animals should not be allowed. Others say controlled, regulated hunting can contribute to elephants’ long-term survival by providing jobs for locals and incentives for habitats to be preserved.

The conflict began to boil last year when the Tanzanian government ended a 30-year informal agreement with Kenya by allowing hunters to legally shoot at least two of the 10 remaining super tuskers. The herd is a cross-border population that migrates between Kenya and Tanzania, where wildlife laws allow trophy hunting on auctioned wildlife-rich blocks for foreign hunters.

“The targeted elephants were among the largest, oldest bulls,” a group of conservationists wrote in a letter decrying their loss, published in the journal Science in June.

Conservationists urge Tanzania to stop issuing hunting permits that lead to the killing of cross-border elephants, emphasizing that it takes 35 years for a male elephant to attain the size and experience to breed annually. The majority of calves are fathered by the same few older males sought by trophy hunters.

These older animals also form the core structure of elephant society, initiating and coordinating the movements and activities of closely bonded individuals. Studied since their births in the 1970s and 1980s, the bull elephants killed were easily targeted by hunters due to their affiliations with females holding lusts or researchers.

As Tanzanian wildlife authorities grapple with critical decisions, the fate of its super tuskers hangs in the balance. The choice between short-term economic gain and long-term ecological sustainability is stark. Yet, amid the challenges, there remains hope –– hope rooted in collective action, informed policy and a steadfast commitment to preserving the natural wonders that define the planet's biodiversity.