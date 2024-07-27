Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed shame "in the name of humanity" over the incident in the United States Congress, which not only hosted but applauded Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, the main architect of the massacres in Palestine's Gaza.

"This is a major eclipse of reason for America to spread out the red carpet for someone like Netanyahu and then applaud his lies till their palms swell," Erdogan said on Saturday, addressing a meeting with NGO representatives in the Black Sea Region.

The president voiced concern that "the killer of 40,000 innocent people" received applause from an institution such as the US Congress, asking: "Who can assure that those who today devastated Gaza would not turn their vile eyes to Anatolia tomorrow?"

Erdogan further addressed calls from some political parties urging the government to invite Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian National Authority, to Türkiye and host him in the parliament for an address, saying: "Who says we didn't invite him?"

"Mr. Abbas must also first apologise to us, though we invited him, for his non-appearance," he added, expressing that they will see whether he could make it.

'Western war barons'

Pointing out that Türkiye has sent the largest amount of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Erdogan said his country has been "the conscience of humanity by standing against oppression," taking action for the Palestinian people "without hesitation".

"At all international meetings we participated in, we brought up the massacres committed by Israel in Gaza," he stressed.

Israel's war on Gaza, now in its 295th day, has killed at least 39,258 Palestinians — the majority of them women and children –– and wounded 90,589 others. More than 10,000 are estimated to be buried under the debris, and two million people have been displaced.

Regarding the Russa-Ukraine war, Erdogan noted: “No one has profited from this bloodbath except the Western war barons. They are still pouring gasoline on the fire and doing their best to fuel the fire."

The president reassured that Türkiye is continuing its efforts for the establishment of peace and stability.

"We have always done this from the first day, we have fought for this. We have prevented this fire from spreading to the Black Sea by following a balanced policy, and by acting fairly between our two neighbours," he added.