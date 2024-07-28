WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN urges 'maximum restraint' after rocket attack on occupied Golan Heights
UN has called for restraint and condemns the Golan Heights rocket attack, emphasising the catastrophic potential of further violence in the Middle East.
UN urges 'maximum restraint' after rocket attack on occupied Golan Heights
Tensions are rising along Lebanon's border with Israel. / Photo: Reuters
July 28, 2024

The UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process has condemned an "abhorrent rocket attack" on the northern part of the Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

"I urge all to exercise maximum restraint. The launching of rockets across the Blue Line must cease immediately. The Middle East is on the brink; the world and the region cannot afford another open conflict," Tor Wennesland wrote Sunday on X.

Children continue to bear the burden of the "horrific violence" plaguing the region, he added.

His remarks came after Israeli authorities said at least 12 people were killed and 35 injured in the attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams.

The Israeli army accused Hezbollah of the attack but the Lebanese group denied responsibility.

RelatedSeveral killed in occupied Golan Heights, Hezbollah denies involvement

Urging parties to exercise 'maximum restraint'

Separately, the UN special coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, the head of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), said in a statement that civilians must always be protected.

"We urge the parties to exercise maximum restraint & to put a stop to the ongoing intensified exchanges of fire. It could ignite a wider conflagration that would engulf the entire region in a catastrophe beyond belief," it said.

UNIFIL and the Office of the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL) are in contact with Lebanon and Israel, it added.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive against Gaza, which has killed nearly 39,300 victims since October following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

RelatedIsrael kills 15 children, 8 women in Gaza school massacre
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us