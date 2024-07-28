WORLD
Countries advise against travel to Lebanon amid Israeli conflict
Travellers are advised to stay updated on flight statuses and make alternative travel plans if necessary.
Rising regional tensions have led to travel warnings from western nations. / Photo: AP
July 28, 2024

The US, UK and France have issued a security alert for their citizens, advising them not to travel to Lebanon, citing potential disruptions in air travel due to heightened regional tensions.

The US Embassy in Lebanon advised on Sunday its citizens travelling to or from Lebanon to "monitor their flight status closely" as changes could occur with little notice.

It also emphasised the need for travellers to "make alternate plans" if necessary.

In addition, the embassy underscored the "complex and rapidly changing" security environment in Lebanon, urging its citizens to see the current travel advisory, which recommends reconsidering travel to the country.

US citizens are encouraged to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive updates and facilitate location tracking in emergencies.

Meanwhile, France condemned Sunday the recent attack on Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

"We extend our condolences to the victims' families, including many minors, and express our solidarity with the injured," the French government said in a statement.

France also called for measures to prevent further military escalation.

Additionally, France reiterated its advice for French nationals to avoid travel to Lebanon, Israel, or the Palestinian Territories.

RelatedSeveral killed in occupied Golan Heights, Hezbollah denies involvement

Limiting travelling

The UK Foreign Office also updated its travel advisory, urging British nationals to exercise extreme caution and avoid "all travel to Lebanon."

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Beirut also issued a warning, noting that "the conflict between Hezbollah in Lebanon and Israel has escalated."

Norwegian authorities advised their citizens to leave the country, stating that: "If the situation deteriorates, travel options out of Lebanon may become limited," and the embassy will have "very limited means to assist citizens."

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom posted on X: "I have said it several times and I will say it again: it is necessary for Swedish citizens to leave Lebanon or to refrain from going to the country in question. Please heed this clear call from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

RelatedUN urges 'maximum restraint' after rocket attack on occupied Golan Heights

Attack on occupied Golan Heights

Tension in the region further escalated after the Israeli army Sunday presented the government with scenarios for a possible attack on the Lebanese group Hezbollah following a missile attack that killed 12 people in Israel-occupied Golan Heights, according to Israeli media on Sunday.

While Israel has blamed Hezbollah for Saturday’s attack in the town of Majdal Shams, the Lebanese group denied any responsibility.

According to Israel’s Army Radio, the military formulated scenarios for a potential attack on Hezbollah and placed them on the table for political-level discussions to assess the situation.

Discussions took up the possibility of “undertaking more severe military action” in Lebanon, the broadcaster said.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Hezbollah will "pay a heavy price" for the missile attack.

Fears have grown about a full-blown Israeli war in Lebanon amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the Lebanese group and Tel Aviv.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed more than 39,300 victims since October, following an attack led by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

SOURCE:AA
