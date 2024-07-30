WORLD
Rights violations in Bangladesh protests alarm UN
Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, says Guterres "remains deeply concerned about the situation in Bangladesh."
Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the police work to control the protesters in front of the state-owned Bangladesh Television in Dhaka, July 19, 2024. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 30, 2024

The UN secretary-general is alarmed by emerging reports about the use of force by security forces and credible evidence of human rights violations in Bangladesh student protests.

Antonio Guterres has also expressed concern about the reported mass arrests of thousands of young people and political opposition in connection with the ongoing student movement.

The recent student protests over a reform in the government jobs in the South Asian country already claimed at least 150 lives, according to the Bangladesh Home Ministry.

However, independent sources and local media reported that at least 266 people were killed in the protests, mostly with bullet wounds, while thousands of others were also injured.

Meanwhile, the ongoing curfew, which came into effect on July 20, remains in place as some student protesters have returned to the streets in various parts of the capital Dhaka on Monday.

Over 10,000 people have been arrested in the last 12 days, according to The Daily Star, a local newspaper, on Tuesday.

Protests resume

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said on Monday that Guterres "remains deeply concerned about the situation in Bangladesh."

"We continue to raise our concerns about the situation in the country with relevant authorities, both in the capital, Dhaka, and here in New York, and we count on Bangladesh to respect and uphold human rights, including as a top troop contributing country to United Nations peacekeeping missions," he added.

The UN also noted the reports of the resumption of student protests on Tuesday and reiterated its call for calm and restraint.

Dujarric also said Guterres "underscores the importance of due process and the right to freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly."

"He is also alarmed by emerging reports about the excessive use of force by security forces and credible evidence of human rights violations. He reiterates his call for all acts of violence to be investigated promptly, transparently, and impartially, and for those responsible to be held to account," the spokesperson said.

