WORLD
3 MIN READ
China tightens drone export rules amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
The ban focuses on civilian drones with potential military applications and aims to prevent their use in terrorist activities and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
China tightens drone export rules amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
The new regulations reflect growing concerns about the misuse of drones and aim to prevent their proliferation. / Photo: AP Archive
August 1, 2024

China will ban the export of all unregulated civilian drones that can be used for military purposes or in terrorist activities and restrict certain drone features as Beijing faces repeated Western criticism for its stance on the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

The Commerce Ministry said in a statement Wednesday the decision was also made to prevent the use of drones in “the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” adding that aspects such as infrared imaging equipment lasers for target indication and high-precision inertial measurement equipment will be placed on an export control list.

The ministry also said it was removing temporary restrictions placed on civilian drones. It didn’t specify which type, but last year Beijing restricted the exports of long-range drones while citing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The regulations take effect on September 1.

Media reports and US government intelligence have frequently said Russia has bought drones from China for military use.

RelatedUS-China competition to field military drone swarms fuels global arms race

Fourth largest weapons exporter

In April, US officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive findings said China’s sales to Russia have surged to be used against Ukraine, and that both have been working to produce unmanned aerial vehicles inside Russia jointly.

Drones have become integral in the Russia-Ukraine war.

China is the fourth-largest exporter of weapons in the world, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, after the US, France and Russia.

The bulk of its exports went to Pakistan, SIPRI data shows, while it also sold arms to states in Asia and Africa.

US security officials have increasingly become concerned about the use of Chinese drones by US government departments.

DJI Technology Co., a Chinese company, is one of the global industry’s top drone producers, used widely worldwide.

RelatedWill China arm Russia in the Ukraine conflict?
SOURCE:AP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us