An Israeli strike that killed seven charity workers travelling in a Gaza aid convoy was the result of "serious failures" such as "mistaken identification", an Australian government probe released on Friday found.

Australian national Lalzawmi "Zomi" Frankcom was among a group of seven World Central Kitchen staff killed in April when their aid convoy was mistakenly hit by an Israeli air strike.

The deaths –– of an Australian, three Britons, a North American, a Palestinian and a Pole –– triggered global outrage and a renewed push to ensure the safety of aid workers in Gaza.

Former Australian air force chief Mark Binskin was tasked with monitoring Israel's investigation.

His declassified report, released Friday, found that three vehicles in the aid convoy were "struck in relatively quick succession" after they were tagged as suspicious.

An Israeli surveillance drone flagged the vehicles after noticing some of the charity's security personnel were carrying guns, Binskin found.

A "breakdown in situational awareness" and a sense of "confusion" meant Israel mistakenly identified them as resistance forces, rather than civilian security.

One of the most significant errors was a failure to read the movement plan previously agreed to between the military and the charity.

Israel only discovered the mistake when reports started circulating on social media about one hour later, the report concluded.

Aside from the litany of operational failures, Binskin's report found that Israel's subsequent response had been "timely" and "appropriate".

Two officers were swiftly stood down and three others were reprimanded, according to the report.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong urged Israel to apologise, saying Canberra would continue to press for "full accountability" –– including potential criminal charges.

Related Israel targeted WCK aid workers 'systematically, car by car' — Jose Andres

Ceasefire calls

"The Australian government will persist until proper protections for aid workers are in place," she told reporters.

"The best protection for aid workers, and civilians, is a ceasefire."

Founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, US-based charity World Central Kitchen provides food to areas ravaged by humanitarian crises and natural disasters.

It was one of only two NGOs spearheading efforts to deliver aid to Gaza by boat from southern Cyprus island.

Having paused its Gaza work in the wake of the strike, World Central Kitchen resumed operations in late April.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously admitted that the military had "unintentionally" killed the volunteers.

Israel initiated a war on Gaza and killed nearly 39,500 Palestinians after Hamas launched an attack and killed around 1,200 people on October 7.