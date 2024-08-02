Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit Ethiopia on August 3, 2024, to hold talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced.

During the visit to Ethiopia, Foreign Minister Fidan is expected to discuss bilateral relations, the reconciliation process with Somalia, and other regional issues.

Last month, Hakan Fidan hosted both his Ethiopian and Somali counterparts in Ankara where the three signed a joint statement following "candid, cordial and forward-looking" talks on their differences.

During the July meeting, the Somali and Ethiopian ministers discussed ways to address their differences "within a mutually acceptable framework" and agreed to hold another round of talks in Ankara on September 2.

Türkiye's diplomatic ties

Diplomatic ties between Türkiye and Ethiopia, which hold significant importance in Türkiye's Africa Partnership Policy, date back to pre-Republic times, specifically 1896.

The Turkish Embassy in Addis Ababa was established in 1926, while Ethiopia’s Embassy in Ankara opened in 1933. Although Ethiopia’s Ankara Embassy was closed in 1984 due to a regime change, it was reopened in 2006.

Relations between Türkiye and Ethiopia have deepened through regular contact and reciprocal visits, grounded in a positive and friendly context.

Trade volume

Trade volume between the two nations, which was approximately $27 million in 2000, reached around $345 million in 2023.

There is an ambitious target to increase this figure to $1 billion within the next five years. Türkiye is among the top four countries in terms of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Ethiopia, with growing interest from Turkish companies.

Ethiopia and Somalia Tensions

Ethiopia, the most populous landlocked country in the world, lost its access to the sea following Eritrea’s de facto independence in 1991 and de jure independence in 1993.

Access to the Red Sea remains a critical economic issue for Ethiopia.

On January 1, 2024, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

During the signing ceremony, the Somaliland President declared that Ethiopia would be the first country to recognise Somaliland, a statement that drew significant backlash from Somalia and the international community.

Türkiye's support to solve the conflict

On May 8, 2024, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Special Envoy Mulatu Teshome Wirtu, accompanied by Ethiopia's Foreign Minister, was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the meeting, Ethiopia sought Türkiye’s support regarding its conflict with Somalia.

As a trusted intermediary, Türkiye, under President Erdogan’s directives, initiated mediation efforts. Foreign Minister Fidan held discussions with both Ethiopian and Somali counterparts, hosting their foreign ministers in Ankara on July 1, 2024.

This marked the first time in months that both nations' foreign ministers appeared together in a photograph, and they issued a joint statement expressing their intent to resolve their disputes peacefully. They also committed to reconvene in Ankara on September 2.

The international community has commended Türkiye's efforts to establish a sustainable dialogue channel between the parties amidst rising regional tensions.