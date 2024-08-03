CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Google pulls Gemini AI ad after backlash from Olympics viewers
Tech evangelists have touted the promised benefits of AI, but teachers, musicians, artists and others have accused its creators of training advanced computers to replace them.
Google pulls Gemini AI ad after backlash from Olympics viewers
The ad sparked criticism for suggesting that parents should encourage their children to rely on AI instead of learning to express themselves. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 3, 2024

Google has confirmed that it had pulled an ad for its Gemini artificial intelligence after it landed flat with some Olympics viewers.

The "Dear Sydney" ad, intended to tout capabilities of Gemini AI, featured a dad warmly describing how the tool wrote his daughter a fan letter from her to US hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

However, some viewers bashed the ad as promoting the notion that parents should coax their children to rely on AI rather than learn to express themselves.

"While the ad tested well before airing, given the feedback, we have decided to phase the ad out of our Olympics rotation," a Google spokesperson told AFP.

Social media posts fired off on an array of platforms questioned whether the ad signaled a dystopian future in which human creativity atrophies due to AI.

Syracuse University media professor Shelly Palmer said the commercial suggested that a poorly worded prompt to a generative AI tool can express a person's feeling better than they could themselves.

"This commercial showing somebody having a child use AI to write a fan letter to her hero sucks," author Linda Holmes wrote in a post on BlueSky.

"Who wants an AI-written fan letter?"

Tech evangelists have touted the promised benefits of AI, but teachers, musicians, artists and others have accused its creators of training advanced computers to replace them.

Early this year, Apple had an ad stumble of its own with a commercial showing musical instruments, paint cans and other creative gear crushed and replaced by an iPad to the tune of a song titled "All I Ever Need Is You."

RelatedApple used Google's chips to train two AI models, research paper shows
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us