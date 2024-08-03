TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns deadly terrorist attack in Somalia
At least 32 people have been killed and scores wounded following a suicide bombing and gun attack at a popular beach in the Somali capital Mogadishu.
The ministry strongly condemned the "heinous" attack and extended condolences to the Somali people, emphasizing Türkiye's ongoing support for Somalia’s fight against terrorism.. / Photo: AA
August 3, 2024

Türkiye has expressed deep sorrow and condemnation following a terrorist attack in Mogadishu, the Somali capital, which took dozens of lives.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of many lives and injuries caused by the terrorist attack yesterday in Mogadishu," the Turkish foreign ministry said on Saturday in a written statement.

The ministry strongly condemned the "heinous" attack and extended condolences to the Somali people, emphasising Türkiye's ongoing support for Somalia’s fight against terrorism.

At least 32 people have been killed and scores wounded following a suicide bombing and gun attack at a popular beach in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police said.

"More than 32 civilians died in this attack, and about 63 others were wounded, some of them critically," police spokesman Abdifatah Adan Hassan told reporters, increasing the initial death toll from seven.

The explosion occurred on Mogadishu's popular Lido beach on Friday, followed by gunfire.

Al-Shabab claimed attack

"Swift action by security forces neutralised the attackers, while medical teams are attending to the victims on the scene," Somali National News Agency reported.

Somali National Television gave the same information, including providing no further details about casualties.

The attack site is frequented by civilians, security officials, and businesspeople.

The Al Qaeda-linked terror group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack in the Horn of Africa country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
